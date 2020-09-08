Research Nester released a report titled “Ocular Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global ocular tuberculosis therapeutics market in terms of market segmentation by treatment, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Ocular tuberculosis is a type of tuberculosis disease that infects parts of an eye including eye lids, cornea or the area surrounding the eye. The treatment requires various therapeutics in the form of first line drugs, second line drugs or combination therapy. The ocular tuberculosis therapeutics market is anticipated to grow by significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027. The growth can be attributed to increasing incidence of ocular tuberculosis among the population in various regions of the world.

The market in North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share in ocular tuberculosis therapeutics market during the forecast period as a result of increased developments in medical sector and growing awareness among people for the available treatment methods. According to CDC, more than 9000 cases of tuberculosis were reported in the U.S. in 2017. This gave a rate of 2.8 cases per 100000 people, which was 2.3% lower than the previous year. Ocular TB therapeutics market in Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at significant rate during the forecast period on the back of growing research studies being conducted in the region and increasing developments in the healthcare sector.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into first line treatment, second line treatment and combination therapy, out of which, the combination therapy segment is estimated to witness highest growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increasing multidrug resistance among TB bacteria, which is anticipated to propel the demand for therapy that uses two or more drugs for the treatment of ocular tuberculosis.

Increased Funding For Research And Development Activities To Boost The Market Growth

Evolution of multidrug resistant tuberculosis bacteria is estimated to increase the demand for improved ocular tuberculosis therapeutics that are effective against the bacteria. Rising initiatives taken by governments for the promotion of research and development activities and increased funding provided by both private and government institutions to numerous research organizations are some of the notable factors that are anticipated to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period.

However, ocular tuberculosis is an uncommon disease as a result of which therapeutics specific to this condition are currently being studied and are not completely developed yet, a factor which is estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global ocular tuberculosis therapeutics market which includes company profiling of Bayer AG (BAYN), BioVersys, Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Labatec-Pharma SA, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Pfizer (PFE), Sandoz International, Sanofi (SAN) and Sequella Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global ocular tuberculosis therapeutics market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

