Fortified beverages basically offer extra micronutrients, which include essential trace elements and some different vitamins. Fortification of beverages mainly involves the process of the addition of micronutrients to beverages, which are primarily consumed by the different age group consumers. Fortified beverages further offer a diverse range of products, which are enriched with various nutrients. Fortified beverages come in various types, including fruit juices, energy drinks, flavored powder drinks, sports drinks, flavored milk, mineral water, and soft drinks. Vitamin fortified and enriched mineral drinks have medicinal properties that provide healing benefits apart from daily required nutrients in a human body. They help the human body in building a resistive system against common diseases.

Check for the sample here – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00028124

The report aims to provide an overview of the fortified beverages market with detailed market segmentation by nutrient type, product type, distribution channel, and geography. The global fortified beverages market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fortified beverages market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global fortified beverages market is segmented on the basis of nutrient type, product type, and distribution channel. On the basis of nutrient type, the fortified beverages market is segmented into minerals, vitamins, and others. The fortified beverages market on the basis of the product type is classified into non-alcoholic and alcoholic. On the basis of distribution channel, global fortified beverages market is bifurcated into store based and non-store based.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Abbott Laboratories

2. Danone SA

3. General Mills, Inc.

4. H.J Heinz

5. Land O’Lake

6. Nestle SA

7. The Boots Company PLC

8. The Coco Cola Company

9. The Proctor and Gamble Company

10. Tropicana Products Inc.

Inquire for Discount – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00028124

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global fortified beverages market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The fortified beverages market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the fortified beverages market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the fortified beverages market in these regions.

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876