Global Gas-Insulated Substation Market Segmented By applications into (power transmission and distribution, manufacturing and processing.) Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027

High voltage assembly structure that contain sealed environment with sulfur hexafluoride gas to create insulating medium is called gas-insulated substation. GIS technology is used in gas insulated substation and technology was originated in Japan, in order to improve the technology and make substation as compact as possible. Phase to phase and phase to ground clearance for all the equipment’s is quite lower than the required for air insulated substation. GIS takes only 10% of total area covered by conventional substation.

Gas insulated substation have more advantages other than low space requirement, while substation is enclosed with certain district area or buildings it produces less pollution. After quality of being sensitive to pollution, salt, sand or large amount of snow it is cost effective.

Market size & trend

The global Gas-Insulated Substation Market is expected to account for a significant market value at a CAGR of 10.1% till the period of 2018-2027.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in global Gas Insulated Substation market till the expected forecast period i.e. 2018-2027. Additionally, increased demand for electricity and low environmental issues with GIS system is expected to positively support the growth rate in Gas Insulated Substation market. Middle East is also slated for witnessing rising growth in market backed by ease of installation and optimization in gas installation substation techniques in desert areas is expected to propel the vigorous growth of market.

Growth drivers

Migration of people from rural areas to urban areas is expected to positively demand for electricity especially in India with rising urbanization rate and anticipates for the growth of market in future.

Low pollution and reduced emission of harmful gases from gas insulated substation as compared to fossil fuel burning energy production techniques is expected to drive the growth of market in forecast period of 2018-2027.

Minimal space requirement in gas insulated substation instalment and low operational and maintenance cost is driving the growth of market in future.

Challenges

One of the challenges that restraints the expansion of global gas insulated substation market is high cost of installing gas insulated techniques.

The report titled “Global Gas Insulated Substation market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025” delivers detailed overview of the global Gas Insulated Substation market in terms of market by region, and by application.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Gas Insulated Substation market which includes company profiling of Schneider Electric SE, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., ABB Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., General Electric (GE), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, Crompton Greaves Ltd., and Eaton Corporation plc.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of global Gas Insulated Substation market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

