Research Nester released a report titled “U.S. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the U.S. non-invasive prenatal testing market in terms of market segmentation by product, by application, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Non-invasive prenatal testing is a screening method that involves determination of any chromosomal abnormalities in the fetus. The market for non-invasive prenatal testing in the United States is predicted to grow by a CAGR of 12.52% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2027. Further, the market is anticipated to reach USD 2,318.81 million by the end of this period. The substantial market growth can be attributed to the growing demand for prenatal testing, especially in the first and second trimester. The market is segmented by product, by application and by end user.

The product segment is further segmented into Elisa kits, next generation sequencing systems and microarray analysis systems, out of which, the next generation sequencing systems segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market as a result of greater speed of sequencing and reduced cost of testing.

By application, the market is segmented into aneuploidy, micro-deletion, trisomy and others, out of which, the trisomy segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing use of non-invasive prenatal testing for detection of fetal trisomy. Further, on the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic labs, clinics and others, out of which, the hospitals segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the market during this period on account of higher patient population and growing demand for improved treatments and diagnosis.

Growing Cases Of Chromosomal Abnormalities To Propel The Market Growth

According to the United Nations, approximately 3,000 to 5,000 children are born with Down syndrome every year. The chromosome 21 disorder has affected around 250,000 families in the United States. The rising number of incidences of chromosomal disorders such as the Down syndrome is a major factor estimated to drive the market growth. However, the strict government policies and inaccuracy of NIPT methods are predicted to restrict the market growth in the upcoming years.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the U.S. non-invasive prenatal testing market which includes company profiling of Natera Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Yourgene Health plc., Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics and Myriad Genetics.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the U.S. non-invasive prenatal testing market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

