Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 439.60 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 875.92 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the Increase in prevalence of sepsis.

In the U.S. alone, around 1,000,000 death cases account to sepsis caused to the hospitalized patients. Moreover, development of biomarkers used in the clinical assays possessing specificity has driven the business growth significantly. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Sepsis is fatal conditions arise due to the weak immune system to its own tissues and organs. It occurs due to chronic illness, liver or kidney diseases, cancer or severe wounds. Sepsis is one of the common causes of death in hospitalized patients. Increasing prevalence in hospital-acquired infections which must be diagnosed boosts the growth of market.

Market Drivers

Rise in cases of hospital-acquired infections, this act as a driver to the market. Neonatal and geriatric population is more affective to sepsis, this act as a driver to the market.

Market Restraints

Absence of standard protocol this significant act as restraints to the market. Lack of skilled physicians, this significant act as restraints to the market.

Global sepsis diagnostics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sepsis diagnostics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the sepsis diagnostics market are bioMérieux SA (France), BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott (US), Danaher (US), Luminex Corporation (US), Bruker (US), AXIS SHIELD (UK), Sandstone Diagnostics, Inc., Inflammatix, Inc., Questex LLC, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), Spectral Medical Inc., DNA Electronics, T2 Biosystems, Inc., F6S Network Limited., EKF, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd(Switzerland), CytoSorbents (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Europe, and among others.

