Global Dermatology Drugs Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 24.4 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 51.7 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 9.8%. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Global Dermatology Drugs Market By Dermatological Diseases (Acne, Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Skin Cancer and Others); Prescription mode (Prescription Based Drugs, Over Counter Drugs); Drug Classification (Corticosteroids, Astringents, Anti-Inflammatory & Antipruritic Drugs, Anti-Infective/Antibacterial Drugs, Antifungal Drugs), Route Of Administration (Topical, Oral, Parenteral Administration).

A dermatology drugs are used in the management and treatment of diseases related to skin, nail, hair, and genital membranes. The skin is the largest organ in the body. The growing concern towards skin disease is driving factor of the industry.

Market Drivers

Growing number of skin diseases across all age-groups.

Rising expenditure on personal care.

Awareness towards skin disease & Hail issues increased.

Market Restraint

Stringent regulations for dermatology drugs approval

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Lupin Ltd a drug maker firm Enters in the Brazil market. They entered in Prescription Dermatology segment with two new developed products. The Brazil is Growing market for Dermatology Drugs.

In April, 2019, LEO Pharma announced expansion of its existing partnership with Elektrofi for development of more convenient system for dermatology treatments. This will reduce time required to conduct the treatment.

The global dermatology drugs market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Dermatology Drugs market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major players of the global Dermatology Drugs market are LUPIN, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Amgen inc., Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, AbbVie Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services.Inc, Galderma laboratories L.P. , LEO Pharma A/S, Merck & Co.,Inc, Bausch Health, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, among others.

