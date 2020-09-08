Global Anorexiants Market, By Drug Class (Catecholamines Anorexiants, Serotonin Anorexiants), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy)

Global anorexiants market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

Anorexiants market provide details of market share, new developments and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

The growth of anorexiants market enhanced by the growing cases of obesity worldwide and high adoption of anorexiants drugs. In addition, high demand of non-invasive treatment options and presence of well-established healthcare facilities are some of the impacting factors acts as a lucrative growth of this market. Nevertheless, rise in drug discontinuation and patent expiration are the factors that hinder the growth of this market.

Anorexiants market is segmented on the basis of drug class, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

Based on drug class, the global anorexiants market is segmented into catecholamines anorexiants and serotonin anorexiants.

Route of administration segment for global anorexiants market is categorized into oral, parenteral and others.

On the basis of end-users, the global anorexiants market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global anorexiants market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy.

The countries covered in the anorexiants market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, in the Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

Among regions, North America has been witnessing a positive growth for anorexiants market throughout the forecasted period owing to the high patient assistance program and vulnerable obesity population. Europe is considered a second largest growing regional segment due to the presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and high diagnostic rate. Asia-Pacific leads the market due to the developing healthcare facilities, large number of generic manufacturer and rise in government initiatives and specialist communities.

The major players covered in the anorexiants market are Bausch Health, Virtus, Lannett, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, KVK Tech, Inc, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Zydus Cadila, Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, Cipla Inc, Aurobindo Pharma, Avanthi, Inc and others.

