Home healthcare market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 520,594.06 million by 2027 from USD 273,118.18 million in 2019. Rising minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic interventional procedures and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are the factors for the market growth.

Increasing prevalence of diseases such as cardiovascular, metabolic, Parkinson’s diseases, infectious diseases (HIV/AIDS) and others have lead the demand for the home healthcare. Hospitalization for long term is not carried out in hospitals which have led the introduction of home healthcare. Home healthcare provides better treatment facilities with skilled professionals for patients suffering from diseases. For instance, according to CDC, around 6.7% of the U.S. population has Coronary Artery Disease in 2017. This has led the demand for long term care for the patients at home.

Home healthcare is useful in getting diagnosis and treatment of the disease among patients at home. Home healthcare provides wide range of health care services which are usually more convenient, expensive, and provided at door steps. It includes skilled medical professionals, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, skilled nursing care, and speech therapy.

Home healthcare market is categorized into three notable segments which are based on the basis of type, disease and distribution channel.

On the basis of disease, the market is segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, hypertension, smoking, asthma, depression, heart diseases, dementia / Alzheimer’s diseases, obesity, Parkinson’s diseases, infectious diseases (HIV/AIDS), bone & joint diseases and others.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into devices, software and services. In 2020, the devices segment is dominating as well as growing in the market as devices help the patients to get better treatment at home as well as in hospitals. Devices such as ventilators, wheelchairs, blood glucose meters, apnea and other home monitoring devices are useful for providing health benefits among patients.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail sales and direct tenders. In 2020, the direct tenders segment is dominating the market as demand for the devices are higher from services providers in order to provide better homecare facility among patients at their doorsteps.

Due to better advancement in products and services as well as better insurance policies in North America, the region is dominating home healthcare. Asia-Pacific is growing with the highest CAGR due to increase in geriatric population as well as increase in awareness regarding the facilities of home healthcare. In North America, the U.S. is dominating the market as majority of healthcare services providers have taken place in providing better facilities at home due to which patients are opting for home healthcare and it ultimately increases the market growth.

The countries covered in the home healthcare market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway, Ireland, Austria, Lithuania, Poland, Hungary and Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America in South America, South Africa, UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East and Africa in Middle East and Africa.

North America region is dominating the market due to availability of better health coverage and high preference of home healthcare by the patients in this region.

The major players covered in the report are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Air Liquide, Amedisys, Apple Home Healthcare, Arcadia, Davita Inc, Diaverum, Home Health Care, Inc, Home Healthcare Solutions Company, LLC, Kindred Healthcare, LLC, LHC Group, Inc., National HealthCare Corporation and PORTEA MEDICAL, OMRON Corporation, Air Liquide, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BPL Medical Technologies, CARDINAL HEALTH and Sunrise Medical (US) LLC among other players domestic and global.

