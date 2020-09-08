Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Size Restraint,Bussiness Oppertunity With Leading Player | BenevolentAI, OrCam, Babylon, Freenome Inc., Clarify Health Solutions, BioXcel Therapeutics

Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market of which artificial intelligence in medical imaging is a part of is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 21.48 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 264.85 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 36.89% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Medical imaging can be described as the diagnostic procedure that involves the creation of visual aids and image representations of the human body, and involves the monitoring of performance and functioning of the organs of the human body. With the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare and medical imaging, there is a change in the way the diagnostics and the entire procedure is carried out. The AI assists the surgeons in carrying out the image capturing process and how to diagnose these images for the conclusion and personalized treatment in respect to every individual and patient. Artificial intelligence mainly consists of two types, robots and machine learning.

Global artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to better visualization and conclusive results in diagnostic procedure with the application of artificial intelligence in medical imaging.

Market Drivers:

· Increased numbers of diagnostic procedures carried out is expected to drive the market growth

· Ability and achievement of personalized treatment, improved procedures and treatment of the patients are also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

· Lack of integration and practical applications of artificial intelligence is expected to restrain the market growth

· High cost and reluctance of adoption of these systems is also expected to restrain the market growth

By Technology

· Deep Learning

· Computer Vision

· Natural Language Processing (NLP)

· Others

· By Deployment Type

· On-Premise

· Cloud

Key Developments in the Market:

· In September 2018, Zealth Inc. (Notable Healthcare), announced Series A funding for the company, expanding the financing capital of the company to USD 19.3 million. With this expansion, the company is expected to drive its products portfolio and expand the market share with its recent product launch of a voice-powered AI wearable device for doctors.

· In September 2017, International Conference on Intelligent Robots & Systems conducted the 30th IROS, 2017 conference discussing the uses and applications of robotics in healthcare, medical imaging and interventions. The conference was conducted in Vancouver, Canada from September 24-28, 2017.

Global artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of artificial intelligence in medical imaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major competitors currently present in the market are BenevolentAI, OrCam, Babylon, Freenome Inc., Clarify Health Solutions, BioXcel Therapeutics, Ada Health GmbH, GNS Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Qventus Inc, IDx Technologies Inc., K Health, Prognos, Medopad Ltd., Viz.ai Inc., Voxel Technology, Renalytix AI plc, Beijing Pushing Technology Co. Ltd., PAIGE, mPulse Mobile, Suki AI Inc., BERG LLC, Zealth Inc., OWKIN INC., and Your.MD.

