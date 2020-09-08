Deepening penetration of motor vehicles have raised major concerns regarding carbon and nitrogen emission generating substantial demand for automotive test equipment. Countries like U.S, Germany, Japan, and China have been enacting laws in support of reduction of CO2 emission. This is further expected to propel the demand for automotive emission test equipment throughout the globe.

The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive Emission Testing Equipment market with detailed market segmentation by product type, vehicle type and geography. The global Automotive Emission Testing Equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automotive Emission Testing Equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.[HN2]

The global Automotive Emission Testing Equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, vehicle type. Based product type, the market is segmented as Smoke Meter, Opacity meter, and other. On the basis of the vehicle type the market is segmented Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Two-Wheelers.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

ACTIA Group S. A.

2. AVL LIST GmbH

3. CAPELEC

4. Delphi Automotive PLC

5. Gemco Equipment Ltd.

6. HORIBA, Ltd.

7. Opus Group AB

8. SGS SA

9. Sierra Instruments Inc.

10. TEXA S. p. A.

11. T?V Nord Group

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Automotive Emission Testing Equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Automotive Emission Testing Equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Automotive Emission Testing Equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automotive Emission Testing Equipment market in these regions.

