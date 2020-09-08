Automotive air purifiers use HEPA filters, electrostatics, photo-catalysts, and UV lamp technologies to remove impurity from the air inside the cabin and revive the air by emitting negative ions. Demand for clean & purified air toxin-free air and increasing pollution level across the globe are boosting the market growth. High adoption in luxury vehicle segment is anticipated to drive the automotive air purifier market.

The report aims to provide an overview of automotive air purifier market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type, vehicle class and geography. The global automotive air purifier market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive air purifier market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive air purifier market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, and vehicle class. Based on technology, the market is segmented as HEPA, activated carbon, photo catalytic, and ionic filter. On the basis of the type the market is segmented into purifier, ionizer, and hybrid. Based in vehicle class the market is segmented as class A/B, class C, class D, class E, class F, and SUVs.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

3M

2. Denso Corporation

3. Eureka Forbes

4. Honeywell International Inc

5. Koninklijke Philips N. V.

6. MAHLE GmbH

7. MANN+HUMMEL

8. Panasonic Corporation

9. Robert Bosch GmbH

10. Toyota Boshoku Corporation

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive air purifier market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive air purifier market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive air purifier market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automotive air purifier market in these regions.

