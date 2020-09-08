The A2P & P2A Messaging Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global A2P & P2A Messaging market are growing number of mobile phone users and increase in mobile payment & mobile banking. However, stringent government regulations are one of the major restraining factor of global A2P & P2A Messaging market. Application-to-Person (A2P) is process of sending mobile application messages from an application to a mobile user. A2P messaging is also called enterprise or professional SMS. Person-to-Application (P2A) is a process of sending message from a mobile user to an application. It is often called mobile originated (MO). A2P messaging offer various benefits such as increase efficiency of various corporate platform and support services and improve communication. P2A messaging also offers various advantages such as individual can easily interact with brands and companies & service provides with text messaging providing a universal, quick and trusted route for client-business communications.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10058899

The regional analysis of Global A2P & P2A Messaging Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the significant/leading region across the world in terms of market share due to large acceptance of A2P & P2A messaging services by the enterprises. In addition, increasing development and regulation and technologies are benefiting in the A2P & P2A messaging market ecosystem in Asia-Pacific region. North America is also anticipated higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

• MBlox

• CLX Communications

• Infobip

• Tanla Solutions

• SAP Mobile Services

• Silverstreet BV

• Syniverse Technologies

• Nexmo Co. Ltd.

• Tyntec

• SITO Mobile

• OpenMarket Inc.

• Genesys Telecommunications

• 3Cinteractive

• Vibes Media

• Beepsend

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

. CRM

. Promotions

. Pushed Content

. Interactive

. Others

By Application:

. BFSI

. Entertainment

. Tourism

. Retail

. Marketing

. Healthcare

. Media

. Others

By Regions:

. North America

o U.S.

o Canada

. Europe

o UK

o Germany

. Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

. Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

. Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global A2P & P2A Messaging Market in Market Study:

. Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

. Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

. Venture capitalists

. Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

. Third-party knowledge providers

. Investment bankers

. Investors

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10058899

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. A2P & P2A Messaging Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. A2P & P2A Messaging Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. A2P & P2A Messaging Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. A2P & P2A Messaging Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. A2P & P2A Messaging Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. A2P & P2A Messaging Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. A2P & P2A Messaging Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. A2P & P2A Messaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. CRM

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Promotions

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Pushed Content

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market

Third Party Optical Transceivers Market

Structured Collaboration Software Market

Data Center Market

Quick Service Restaurant Market

Quantum Computing Technologies Market

Point of Sale Software Market

PC Gaming Peripheral Market

Pay TV Services Market

Campaign Management Software Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Telecommunication Market

Cyber Security Insurance Market

4D Technology Market

Wireless Telecom Infrastructure Market

Wire & Cable Management Market