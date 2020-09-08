The report aims to provide an overview of artificial intelligence market with detailed market segmentation by component, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global artificial intelligence market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading artificial intelligence market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Artificial intelligence or machine intelligence refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines programmed to think like humans or mimic their actions. The technology is being exploited in numerous applications across multiple industries. Additionally, with the growth of big data and analytics, the technology becomes much more useful. The manufacturing segment is likely to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. New developments and innovations by the key players are expected to drive the market growth further.

The global artificial intelligence market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and services. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as computer vision, machine learning, natural language processing, and others. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, BFSI, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global artificial intelligence market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The artificial intelligence market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting artificial intelligence market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the artificial intelligence market in these regions.

