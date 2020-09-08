Art gallery software is used by gallerists, art dealers, collectors, and artists to catalog collections and sell art, also, this software automates tasks related to organizing shows and exhibits. The various feature offered by the art gallery software such as help to improve the selling, marketing, managing, organizing, sharing, and tracking artwork which positively impacting the growth of the art gallery software market. Moreover, the availability of a mobile application of art gallery software and increasing integration of e-commerce are also fueling the growth of the art gallery software market.

Art gallery software helps the art gallery owners to track and manage inventory, manage exhibits, and run daily operations. Additionally, it allows users to create detailed catalogs of artwork as well as related information, such as year of creation, size, edition, and price, thus rising installation of this software which anticipating the growth of the art gallery software market. Furthermore, a rising number of galleries, art dealers, artists across the globe are demanding for the cost-effective solution for the management of art gallery which expected to drive the growth of the art gallery software market.

The global art gallery software market is segmented on the basis deployment type, application. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of application the market is segmented as PC, mobile terminal.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Art Galleria

2. Art Systems, LLC

3. ArtBase, Inc

4. Artfundi

5. Artlogic

6. Artlook Software Limited

7. GalleryTool

8. ITGallery

9. Masterpiece Solutions

10. Primer Archives LLC

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Art gallery software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The art gallery software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting art gallery software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the art gallery software market in these regions.

