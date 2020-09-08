The global AR/VR chip market was valued at $1.38 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $7.76 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.3% from 2019 to 2026. The AR/VR chip market is projected to witness healthy growth, especially in the Asia-Pacific and European region. This growth is attributed to high adoption of mobile devices; growth in number of gamers in the region; and increased awareness among the end-user industries regarding the benefits of augmented and virtual reality technology-based solutions.

A handheld is any portable device that can be carried and held in one’s palm. A handheld can be any computing or electronic device that is compact and portable enough to be held and used in one or both hands. It may contain cellular communication, but this category can also include other computing devices.Growing popularity and a rise in numbers of the technology user base are expected to drive the demand for the AR & VR handheld device market during the period.

Growth of the AR/VR chip market is driven by rise in demand for AR/VR chip in gaming vertical, cost-efficient benefits of augmented and virtual reality based solutions, and surge in need for the adoption of AR/VR in various applications. However, resistance to adopt the augmented and virtual reality technology and lack of investments in R&D restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancements and introduction of industry-specific solution offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Imagination Technologies Limited

MEDIATEK Inc.

Intel Corporation

Spectra 7

Advanced Microdevices Inc

International Business Machine Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

The AR/VR chip market is segmented on the basis of chip type, device type, end user, and application. On the basis of chip type, the market is divided into processor ICs, user interface ICs, and power management ICs. Device types covered in the study include head mounted display, head up display, handheld device, gesture tracking device, and projector & display wall. End user includes gaming, entertainment & media, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

