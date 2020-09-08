Global Computerized Numeric Control Market valued approximately USD 60 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.32% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Computerized Numeric Control Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Computerized Numeric Control market are growing demand for production efficiency and reduction in overall process cost. However, high installation & maintenance cost and lack of skilled personnel are some factors that limiting the market growth of computerized Numeric control market. Computer Numerical Control (CNC) is automated control of machine tools by using a means of computer. It is also known as Numerical Control (NC). It can control the motion of tools or work piece. Computer Numeric control offers various advantages such as short production time, high manufacturing accuracy, larger manufacturing flexibility, reduction in human errors, better safety, boost production volume and contour machining.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10058915

The regional analysis of Global Computerized Numeric Control Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Western Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Asia Pacific and North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

• MONDRAGON Corporation

• GSK CNC Equipment

• Soft Servo Systems

• Heidenhain GmbH

• Bosch Rexroth AG

• Siemens AG

• Sandvik AB

• Haas Automation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• FANUC Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Lathes

Mills

Routers

Grinders

Plasma Cutters

Drill Press

Others

By Application:

Aerospace & Defence

Automobile

Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Computerized Numeric Control Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10058915

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Computerized Numeric Control Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Computerized Numeric Control Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Computerized Numeric Control Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Computerized Numeric Control Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Computerized Numeric Control Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Computerized Numeric Control Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Computerized Numeric Control Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Computerized Numeric Control Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Lathes

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Mills

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Routers

5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.4. Grinders

5.4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.5. Plasma Cutters

5.4.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.6. Drill Press

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609CAM Software Market

CAE Software Market

Big Data and Analytics in Telecom Market

Asset Reliability Software Market

Application Management Services Market

API Management Market

A2P & P2A Messaging Market

Time Sensitive Networking Market

Enterprise File and Share Software Market

Three Phase UPS Market

On Shelf Availability Solution Market

Online Classified Ad Platform Market

Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market

Data Virtualization Market

Cyber Security as a Service Market