Diversity recruiting software helps recruiters, HR departments, and hiring managers to design and manage various diversity recruitment initiatives. Also, these technologies for hiring diversity help companies build diverse teams by retaining, sourcing, and hiring candidates from underrepresented groups based on race, gender, etc. A few diversity recruiting software focus on reducing unconscious bias by creating blind skill-based screening solutions, while others focus on increasing talent pool diversity by sourcing from underrepresented groups. Moreover, as more executives and job seekers prioritize diverse teams, key diversity recruiting events become more competitive each year.

The global diversity recruiting software market was valued at US$ 357.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 709.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027.The scope of this study involves understanding the factors contributing to the market growth; it also includes estimating and forecasting the revenues, conducting the market share analysis, and spotting significant market players along with their key developments.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012762

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Diversity Recruiting Software Market

Spain, Italy, Germany, the UK, and France are among the worst affected member states in the European region due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Owing to business lockdowns, travel bans, and supply chain disruptions. According to data from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, the UK recruitment industry has also seen a steep drop due to the pandemic. The impact of lockdowns on the labor market and the economy has resulted in the recruitment of the company’s transition to flexible work models to avoid disrupting customer and candidate services while protecting their workers. At the same time, sector-specific demand for services has varied dramatically. Various recruiting markets have been experiencing declines in demand, while others have seen increases. Also, recruiting companies across Europe and the UK are taking legal steps to protect their employees from cutbacks and avoid redundancies. In Switzerland, the government has opened a short-time work program for temporary workers. Temporary workers in Switzerland are not typically eligible for the program, but 80% of their wages can be compensated due to the crisis.

The Report Includes the Segmentation of the Global Diversity Recruiting Software Market as Follows:

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Buy Complete Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00012762