The e-commerce sector offers a huge platform for shopping, which is increasing at an unprecedented rate across the world. Nowadays, consumers prefer online shopping, as a considerable number of websites are available to choose products from. Moreover, e-commerce platforms help numerous businesses reach easily to customers, and hence necessary exposure to business is achieved. The sector is propelled by a growing emphasis on online marketing tools, including Google ads and Facebook ads. E-commerce is one of the mature industries in the US, where consumers are highly inclined toward online shopping. According to the Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce, US retail e-commerce sales were US$ 160.3 billion for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 2.4% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The industry is also popular amongst consumers of all ages in developing countries of APAC, such as India and China.

Dropshipping is a type of retail fulfillment model where a store does not need to keep the goods in stock. Instead, with the implementation of dropshipping method, a store purchases the item from a third-party and ships it directly to the end user; thus, the vendor does not have to manage the product directly. Moreover, it is one of the methods for making money online without investing or holding any inventory. Dropshipping is implemented in numerous industries to offer various types of products, such as electronics, personal care, and toys; it also ensures the smooth delivery of goods to consumers. Introduction of advanced technologies has offered new opportunities to dropshipping model providers to move from traditional to online business mode. The major advantage of dropshipping is one can start a web-based commerce store without investing a huge amount of money in stock. Whereas, in the traditional method retailers had to invest a huge amount to obtain stocks.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Dropshipping Market

The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide, and the global economy is anticipated to take the worst hit in 2020, which is likely to have impact on 2021 as well. The pandemic has disturbed dropshipping businesses and suppliers around the globe. Warehouses, suppliers, and delivery companies are not operating at their full capacity. This might cause some order delays. These companies are experiencing disruptions in their operations, and it is likely to have negative consequences for companies across the globe, including dropshipping stores. The factory shutdowns, travel bans, trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak have adversely affected the dropshipping industry. The impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the global dropshipping market growth in various countries/regions is described in the below sections.

Strategic Insights

The players in the dropshipping market focus on strategies such as market initiatives and new product launches to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

In 2019, Printify, Inc. secured an investment of US$ 3 million from Bling Capital to expand its marketplace for custom printing. Earlier the company had raised US$ 1 million.

In 2018, Inventory Source introduced the Catalog Manager, which provides a better way to manage a large number of dropship products. The features include advanced supplier feed search, product customization, and quick search tags.

