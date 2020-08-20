The global sugar free chocolate market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2023.

Research Nester has released a report titled “Sugar Free Chocolate Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023” which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Diabetes is caused when the blood sugar or blood glucose is high, and when the pancreas in the body is unable to make insulin, or when the body cannot make good use of the insulin it produces. Additionally, factors such as improper diet, increasing consumption of junk food and hectic lifestyles of individuals cause diabetes. Increasing concern for diabetes amongst individuals, along with the increasing health consciousness amongst people and the health benefits of sugar free chocolate are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global sugar free chocolate market.

The global sugar free chocolate market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2023. The market is thriving on account of factors such as the changing lifestyles of individuals backed by the increasing disposable incomes, along with the rapid growth of the food industry.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

Moreover, the market is also anticipated to grow on the back of growing impulse buying behavior observed amongst consumers. The market is further anticipated to cross a value of USD 5831.40 million by the end of 2023 from a value of USD 3807.26 million in the year 2016. Additionally, the market is anticipated to gain an absolute $ opportunity of USD 1260.87 million during the forecast period and further grow by 1.27x during the forecast period. Further, the market is also expected to gain an incremental $ opportunity of USD 344.57 million in the year 2023 as compared to the previous year.

The global sugar free chocolate market is segmented by type into dark, milk and white. Among these segments, the dark chocolate segment held the largest market share of 35.91% in the year 2016. Further, the segment is anticipated to reach a value of USD 2105.16 million in the year 2023 from a value of USD 1367.10 million in the year 2016 by registering a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the segment is also anticipated to grow by 1.28x during the forecast period and gain an absolute $ opportunity of USD 460.23 million during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global sugar free chocolate market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America region, out of which, North America, which held the largest market share of 31.32% in the year 2016, is anticipated to cross a value of USD 1788.49 million in the year 2023 by registering a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period and is primarily driven by nations, such as U.S. and Canada, where U.S. held the largest market share of 74.30% in the year 2016. The North America sugar free chocolate market held a value of USD 1192.44 million in the year 2016 and is anticipated to gain an absolute $ opportunity of USD 369.8 million during the forecast period.

However, concerns regarding the rising preference of consumers towards normal chocolates in comparison to sugar free chocolates and the high cost of sugar substitutes of natural sugar required to make sugar free chocolates are some of the factors estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the global sugar free chocolate market.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global sugar free chocolate market, which includes profiling of Barry Callebaut (SWX: BARN), Venchi Chocolate, The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY), Godiva, Lindt & Sprungli (SWX: LISN), Russell Stover Chocolates, LLC, Asher’s Chocolate Co., Lily’s Sweets, Pascha Chocolate Co. and The Cacao Group, Inc.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Sugar Free Chocolate Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023”, analyses the overall sugar free chocolate industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global sugar free chocolate market in the near future.

