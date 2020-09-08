Edge analytics is the process of data collection and analysis in which an automated analytical computation is performed on data on a network switch, sensor or any other device. In edge analytics, the analysis is performed on the device instead of performing analysis after data is being sent to the data store. Edge analytics helps by decreasing storage and operation cost and by providing linear scalability. The increasing popularity for IoT devices is driving the growth of this market.



The key driving factors prevailing in edge analytics market such as increasing amount of data from IoT devices, and growing focus towards increasing scalability and cost optimization. However, the lack of standardization and increasing security concerns are the primary factors that might hinder the growth of edge analytics market.

Some of The Major Players In Edge analytics Market:

1. AGT International Inc.

2. Apigee Corporation (Google)

3. CGI Advanced Analytics Solutions

4. Cisco Systems, Inc.

5. FogHorn Systems

6. Greenwave Systems

7. Intel Corporation

8. Oracle Corporation

9. Prism Tech

10. SAP SE

Global Edge analytics Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

