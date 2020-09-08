Building Maintenance Services Market 2020 Global Industry performs general repairs to buildings and preventive maintenance of systems and equipment. Technologies such as building automation tools, BIM, and CMMS can all minimize building maintenance services costs, sometimes up to 8% of the total category spend. Integration of IoT.

App-based technology with wearables and mobile devices increases workers’ mobility and flexibility and facilitates better incident reporting and communication, while analytics tools enable analysis of supplier effectiveness leading to better decision-making.

Buyers prefer to engage with suppliers that adhere to strict schedules for discharging some maintenance services (such as cleaning and janitorial services) due to the time-bound nature of these services. Additionally, service providers should also follow a preventive maintenance schedule to inspect various equipment including electrical installations, plumbing systems, and wooden fittings and fixtures to avoid possible emergency costs incurred by faulty repair work.

Top Key Players analyzed in Global Building Maintenance Services Market are Sodexo, Compass Group, CBRE, ISS, Cushman & Wakefield, BMS Building Maintenance Service, Associated Building Maintenance Co, General Building Maintenance, 24/7 Building Maintenance Inc, Millennium Building Services, Pacific Maintenance Company, Able Services, National Facilities Services, Bay Area Green Building Maintenance Services, Environment Control, EMCOR Group, Tru-Serve Building Maintenance, Sulekha, Ramco Building Maintenance, CBM Commercial Building Maintenance Corp, Spectrum Building Maintenance Company

Market Segment By Type –

• Landscaping

• Interior Building Cleaning

• Pest Control

• Exterior Building Cleaning

• Street and Parking Lot Cleaning and Maintenance

• Swimming Pool Cleaning

• Others

Market Segment By Application –

• Residential Building

• Commercial Building

• Public Building

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Building Maintenance Services Market

Chapter 1, to describe Building Maintenance Services Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Building Maintenance Services, with sales, revenue, and price of Building Maintenance Services, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Zero Energy Buildings (ZEBs), for each region, from 2013 to 2020;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2020;

Chapter 12, Building Maintenance Services Market market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Building Maintenance Services Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

