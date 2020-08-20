Cell culture media market or growth medium is a technique which is used to support the growth of microorganisms or cells. Amino acids, inorganic salts, vitamins, glucose, serum etc. are used to encourage the growth of cells. Increasing awareness among population about stem cell culture is the major factor which is fueling the cell culture media market. As these days there is increase in chronic disease and epidemic disease in geriatric population, there is demand for cell culture media.

Global Cell Culture Media Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4422.75 million to an estimated value of USD 8332.87 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.24% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for the cell culture media is the major factor for the growth of this market.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a FREE Sample Here (with covid 19 Impact Analysis) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-cell-culture-media-market&DW

Market Restraints

Lack of skilled and trained professional is restraining the growth of this market

Increasing scientific concerns related to culture media is restraining the growth

Market Drivers

Increasing expenses on Research and Development of cell culture by government and other organization is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development in the cell culture media is driving the market

Global cell culture media market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cell culture media market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

For More Insights Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cell-culture-media-market?DW

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2017, MilliporeSigma announced the launch of their EX-CELL Advanced HD Perfusion Medium which is a high- density cell culture media that will support the perfusion processes. They will help the customers to increase their productivity as compared to the traditional processes and will also provide the supply chain security. The perfusion technology makes them suitable for small plants and different drugs.

In September 2015, Ajinomoto Co., Inc announced along with iPS Cell Research and Application at Kyoto University, they have developed StemFit AK02N which is a cell culture medium for basic research into regenerative medicine. It provides good quality of performance in terms of replacement frequency, proliferation rate and stability.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the cell culture media market are Avantor, Inc., BD, Caisson Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Cell Culture Technologies, Corning Incorporated, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, HiMedia Laboratories., Lonza., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, VitroBioPharma, Eppendorf AG, PromoCell GmbH.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global cell culture media market outlook in the developed and emerging markets The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Read More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cell-culture-media-market?DW

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email @ [email protected]