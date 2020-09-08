The Scarlet

The Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The market is growing on account of the extreme vulnerability of DNS to malware.
Information Technology (IT) security budget concerns may hinder the Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall market growth. However, the evolution of virtualization has resulted in the growth of virtual DNS.North America is expected to be the largest revenue generating region, due to the growing demand for Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall End-userss to safeguard business data.The DNS providers subsegment is expected to be the fastest growing end-users segment in this market, as DNS hosts run DNS servers, which are further used and integrated by domain name registrars, website hosts, and Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

Some of the key players operating in this market include Cloudflare, F5 Networks, Cisco, BlueCat, SWITCH, Nominum and Others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, End-users, and Verticals Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025
* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTEL, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies
* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale
* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies
* Detailed insights on emerging regions, End-users & Verticals, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

* Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall providers
* Traders, Importer and Exporter
* Raw material suppliers and distributors
* Research and consulting firms
* Government and research organizations
* Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:
* Original Equipment Manufacturer,
* Application Supplier,
* Distributors,
* Government Body & Associations, and
* Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary
2 Methodology And Market Scope
3 Domain Name System (Dns) Firewall Market — Industry Outlook
4 Domain Name System (Dns) Firewall Market End-Users Outlook
5 Domain Name System (Dns) Firewall Market Verticals Outlook
6 Domain Name System (Dns) Firewall Market Regional Outlook
7 Competitive Landscape
End of the report
