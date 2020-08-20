Backup as a service (BaaS) is an offsite data storage method in which files, folders, or all of a hard drive’s contents are regularly backed up by a service vendor to a remote secure cloud-based data repository over a network link. The purpose of online backup is straightforward and simple: to protect the information from the risk of loss associated with user error, hacking, or any other type of technological disaster, whether it’s business data or personal data. Backup as a service can be managed more quickly than other offsite services.

Saving and securing data as a backup for a company is now a highly lucrative part of the cloud computing industry. The backup-as-a-service (BaaS) market holds players who can offer their customers a relatively unconventional but increasingly secure way to back up and use their valuable data in the event of a recovery process with the help of cloud computing servers and online portals. As with most of the key offerings of cloud computing services, backup as a service can allow a customer to refer to a centralized system that is entirely online and can, therefore, operate without house infrastructure or assets. This can result in a long-term total cost and time savings for the customer. Instead of being forced to manage private assets such as tapes and hard disks along with having to hire specialized labor for their maintenance, a company can now take advantage of a multitude of options as the best possible backup as a service model for them. The shift from the CAPEX to the OPEX model is driving the adoption of backup-as-a-service (BaaS) in various vertical industries, as these solutions allow customers to pay only for what they use by implementing the pay-per-use pricing model. The solution helps companies construct their BaaS infrastructure according to their business needs. Backup-as-a-service (BaaS) market offers flexibility regarding deployment models, including platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) models.

Backup-as-a-Service Market 2020-2027 Global Industry research report explores analysis of historical data along with size, share, growth, demand and revenue of the global Backup-as-a-Service and estimates the future trend of market on the basis of this detailed study. The study shares market performance both in terms of volume and revenue and this factor which is useful & helpful to the business.

Backup-as-a-Service market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services.

Top Players Analysis:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Broadcom

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

FUJITSU

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

NetApp Inc.

Oracle

