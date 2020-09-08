This report provides forecast and analysis of the Global Cocoa Market as well as casts light on historical data of 2015 along with estimated data for 2016 and forecasts data up to 2026, in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).The report also discusses macroeconomic indicators and the outlook for the worldwide cocoa market. It comprises drivers and restraints of the worldwide cocoa market and their impact on all the regions during the forecast period. The report also encompasses the study of existing industry trends and prospects for the Cocoa market. The report also provides an understanding of value chain analysis. In order to provide users of this report with an all-inclusive view of the cocoa market, we have considered detailed competitiveness analysis, key players and their tactical overview. The dashboard offers a detailed comparison of Cocoa manufacturers on parameters, such as total revenue, product offerings and key strategy. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by process, nature, product type, end use and region.

Increasing awareness among adults and consumers of other age groups around the globe regarding the various health benefits related to the consumption of cocoa-containing food products, such as dark chocolate, has been affecting the cocoa market and the revenue from it in a positive way. Growing accessibility towards a wide variety of chocolate flavours and different types of chocolates is resulting in growing demand for cocoa as an ingredient. A wide variety of chocolates, such as milk chocolates, dark chocolates and other cocoa- containing products, such as cocoa powder, cocoa, liquor and cocoa butter, are witnessing high demand. That apart, different types of flavors, such as mint, vanilla, coffee, etc., are promoting the overall revenue growth of the cocoa market.

The report includes company profiles of key producers of Cocoa and the revenue generated from companies across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, the Middle East & Africa. By nature, the global Cocoa market is segmented into organic and conventional segments. By process type, the Cocoa market is segmented into Natural and Dutch. By product type, Cocoa Powder is segmented into Cocoa Butter and Coco Liquor. The global Cocoa market, on the basis of end use, is segmented into Confectionery, Beverage, Bakery items, Cosmetics, functional food and Pharmaceuticals.

For the estimation of revenue, regional average prices were found through quotes from several Cocoa producers/manufacturers, exporters and distributors. The data for Cocoa was obtained from the U.S. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), associations and government bodies and for all key countries considered in the study. The trade analysis for these cocoa crops was done to arrive at the consumption scenario of cocoa in different industries. The analysis of food processing industry was done for estimating the cocoa consumption market scenario. All the significant end-use segments have been included and potential uses have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Some of the key data points collected for modeling approach include food and beverage industry scenario, chocolate industry market outlook, food processing industry overview, major types of cocoa consumed, etc. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

This section of report discusses, in particular, how the global competition in the market is gradually increasing. It addresses various dynamics that are determining internal as well as external competition in the market. Numerous obstacles to enter in the industry have been analyzed and regarded on the basis of their influence on the competition level in the market. Consumption of dark chocolates is increasing around the globe, particularly in developing countries, and is one of the key drivers for the growth of the global cocoa market.

The report discusses the market share of the global cocoa market for various segments. A part of the report also gives insights about the cocoa demand in different regions studied under this the report on cocoa market.

The report offers a market viewpoint for 2016–2026 and sets the forecast within the framework of the cocoa ecosystem, comprising the new technological developments as well as new product offerings in the cocoa market at a global level. This study talks about the key regional trends driving the growth of the cocoa market internationally as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are prompting the market in each region. Key regions evaluated in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA.

In the last section of the report, a detailed competitive landscape has been provided to deliver the audiences a dashboard view. Key providers covered in the report are cocoa producers and suppliers. In depth profiles of some of the cocoa providers have also been included within the scope of the report to assess their long-term and short-term plans, key offerings and most recent developments.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. This report covers market dynamics related to Cocoa market that includes market dynamics, such as drivers and trends influencing the segment and opportunities in Cocoa market. The report also provides analysis and insights into the potential of the Cocoa market in specific regions. Some of Key competitors covered under this report are The Barry Callebaut Group, The Hershey Company, Nestlé S.A., Cargill Incorporated, Puratos Group, Cémoi, Mars, Incorporated, Blommer Chocolate Company, Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd. Carlyle Cocoa, Jindal Cocoa and United Cocoa Processor.

