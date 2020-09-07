The global pediatric vaccines market is segmented into product type such as synthetic vaccines, dendritic cells vaccines, toxoid vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, subunit vaccines and recombinant vector vaccines. Among these segments, live attenuated vaccines segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The rise of the live attenuated segment is backed by its excellent immune response and better outcome. Moreover, this vaccine technology is mainly used in Polio and hepatitis vaccination.

Global pediatric vaccines market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period. Moreover, the global pediatric vaccines market was valued at USD 24 Billion in 2015 and is expected to reach at notable revenue by the end of 2021. The market is expected to expand on the back of favorable government initiatives and increasing concerns amongst the population regarding child safety and health. Some common vaccines are recommended for children’s such as Hapatitis B, DIPHTHERIA, Poliomyelitis and others.

The hepatitis and poliomyelitis by diseases are likely to grow at satisfactory pace during the forecast period. Government initiatives and vaccinations programs to cover maximum population across the region and growing awareness among the population regarding essential vaccines are major factors which are anticipated to bolster the growth of pediatric vaccines market.

Escalating Number of Newborns

According to world health organization, more than 130 Million live births per year across the globe. Further, rising need to prevent infants from vaccine preventable diseases such as cervical cancer, polio, pneumonia, diphtheria, mumps and other is a key factor which is driving the growth of pediatric vaccines market. Moreover, increasing concern regarding child’s health and wellness coupled with increasing expenditure on care of newborns are also fuelling the demand for pediatric vaccines across the globe.

Favourable government initiatives and programmes

The pediatric vaccines market is poised to display substantial growth during the forecast period due to favorable government initiatives and vaccination programs across the globe. Furthermore, number of deaths due to vaccine-preventable diseases such as rubella, measles, tetanus, rotavirus and other diseases are increasing. Government expenditures on improvement of healthcare sector and to provide better medical services are anticipated to bolster the growth of pediatric vaccine market during the forecast period.

However, low access to vaccines in remote areas, low healthcare spending and lower pediatric vaccination coverage are some of the factors that are likely to inhibit the growth of the pediatric vaccines market in the near future.

The report titled “Global Pediatric Vaccines Market Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021” delivers detailed overview of the global pediatric vaccines market in terms of market segmentation by types, by diseases and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global pediatric vaccines market which includes company profiling of Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Sinovac Biotech, Bio Med, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Dynavax Technologies. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global pediatric vaccines market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

