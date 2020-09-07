Engineering Plastics Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Polyamide, Fluoropolymers, Polyacetals, Thermoplastic Polyesters, and Polycarbonates), End User (Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Appliances, Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial & Machinery, and Others)

Some of the key players operating in the engineering plastics market include, Covestro AG, BASF SE, Solvay, Celanese Corporation, LG Chem., LANXESS, SABIC, DowDuPont, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, and Evonik Industries AG among others.

The engineering plastics market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, due to growing end-use industries and the replacement of traditional materials such as metals and ceramics. However, the high strength and lightweight properties make engineering plastics suitable for use in many industrial applications, which can be anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the engineering plastics market.

Engineering Plastics Market SEGMENTATION

The global engineering plastics market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. On the basis of type, the engineering plastics market is segmented as, polyamide, fluoropolymers, polyacetals, thermoplastic polyesters and polycarbonates. Based on end user, the engineering plastics market is classified as, automotive & transportation, consumer appliances, packaging, electrical & electronics, industrial & machinery and others.

Engineering Plastics Market Report offers a detailed overview of this market and discusses the dominant factors affecting the growth of the market. The impact of Porter’s five armies on the market over the next few years has been discussed for a long time in this study. We will also forecast global Engineering Plastics Market size and market outlook over the next few years.

This Research Report Conducts an assessment of the industry chain supporting this Engineering Plastics Market. It also provides accurate information on various aspects of this Engineering Plastics Market, such as production capacity, available production capacity utilization, industrial policies affecting the manufacturing chain and market growth.

Engineering Plastics Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

