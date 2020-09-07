The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “Pressure sensitive tapes Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This Pressure sensitive tapes Market study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a Pressure sensitive tapes Market competitive advantage.

Pressure sensitive tapes Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product (Carton Sealing Tape, Masking Tape, Double Sided Tape, Specialty Tape); Backing Material (Polypropylene (PP), Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Others); End-user (Food and Beverage, Building and Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Others) and Geography

Some of the key players operating in the Pressure sensitive tapes Market include

3M

Advance Tapes International Limited

B. Fuller Company,

LINTEC Corporation,

Lohmann Technologies (UK) Ltd,

Nichiban Co., Ltd.,

Nitto Denko Corporation,

Scapa Group plc,

Tesa SE,

Vibac Group S.p.a.

The pressure sensitive tapes market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period on account of growing demands from the packaging industry owing to their growing usage in cardboard and container sealing. Moreover, easy applicability of PSA tapes over other substitutes such as adhesives and sealants in some end-use segments further boosts the pressure sensitive tapes market growth. However, fluctuations in the raw material prices as a result of changes in price of crude oil negatively impacts the pressure sensitive tapes market growth. On the other hand, the pressure sensitive tapes market is likely to showcase growth opportunities with emergence of silicone based adhesives.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global pressure sensitive tapes market is segmented on the basis of product, backing material and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as carton sealing tapes, masking tapes, double sided tape and specialty tape. On the basis of the backing material the market is segmented as polypropylene (PP), paper, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as food & beverage, building & construction, electrical & electronics, automotive, healthcare and others.

Pressure sensitive tapes Market Report offers a detailed overview of this market and discusses the dominant factors affecting the growth of the market. The impact of Porter’s five armies on the market over the next few years has been discussed for a long time in this study. We will also forecast global Pressure sensitive tapes Market size and market outlook over the next few years.

This Research Report Conducts an assessment of the industry chain supporting this Pressure sensitive tapes Market. It also provides accurate information on various aspects of this Pressure sensitive tapes Market, such as production capacity, available production capacity utilization, industrial policies affecting the manufacturing chain and market growth.

Pressure sensitive tapes Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

