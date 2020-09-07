The protein ingredients market size is projected to be valued at USD 76.47 billion by 2027. It is likely to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The rising demand for food products rich in nutrients is projected to propel the growth in the market for the forecast to 2027.

Global Protein Ingredients Market, By Product Type (Animal Protein, Whey Protein, Casein and Caseinates, Milk Protein, Egg Protein, Gelatin, Plant Protein, Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein and Others), Form (Isolate, Concentrate and Others), Application (Nutritional Powders, Beverages, Protein and Nutritional Bars, Bakery and Confectionery, Breakfast cereals, Dairy Products, Infant Nutrition, Animal Feed and Others).

Major players in the protein ingredients are making various developments such as launch of new products, opening new research and development centres, and new plants for the growth of the protein ingredients market; for instance, ADM has opened its new soy processing capabilities at oilseeds plant in Spyck, Germany. The company has also expanded its product range such as Nutriance, which is an innovative wheat protein concentrates.

Proteins are fundamental, structural and functional unit of every cell in the body, and are involved in a variety of metabolic interactions. Protein is an essential factor for growth, repair and the maintenance of good health. Soy, wheat and pea are the key plant proteins, while whey protein, casein & caseinates, egg protein, and gelatin are major animal proteins across the world. The demand for soy protein is increasing at an exceptional rate, due to the increasing usage of isolate, concentrates, and texturized vegetable proteins on the large bases. The global market for protein ingredients has observed an exponential growth in the last few years, due to the rising popularity of soy and pea proteins among end users. The rising demand for eggs & dairy products, and development of new products such as micellar casein, is complementing the growth of the market.

The increasing demand for functional proteins, rising consumer health awareness, new technological developments, increasing demand for animal products and rising demand for superior personal and health care products is driving the market growth. However, factors such as stringent government regulations on animal-sourced protein are expected to restrain the market growth of animal protein.

The countries covered in the global protein ingredients market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA)

The country section of the protein ingredients market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The major players covered in the protein ingredients market report are Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Kerry Group PLC, Omega Protein Corporation, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd, Arla Foods, Kewpie Corporation, Amco Proteins, Gelita AG, Hilmar Ingredients, Bunge, Mead Johnson, Scoular, Roquette, Burcon NutraScience, MGP Ingredients, MGP Ingredients, MGP Ingredients, Tessenderlo, Kewpie Egg Corporation, Kewpie Egg Corporation, Glanbia plc, FrieslandCampina DMV B.V., Davisco Foods International Inc among other global and domestic players.

