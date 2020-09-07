This vitamin, mineral and supplements market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Global vitamin, mineral and supplements market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a CAGR of 8.1% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Global Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements Market, By Vitamin Type (Vitamin B Complex, Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B3 (Niacin), Vitamin B5 (Pantothenic Acid), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine), Vitamin B9 (folic acid), Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), and Others), Mineral Type (Micro Minerals and Macro Minerals), Supplements Ingredients (Botanicals, Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Enzymes, And others), Supplements (Tablets, Capsules, Powder, Liquids, Soft Gels, and Gel Caps).

With the planned growth of the livestock sector in developing countries and the growing demand for nutrients for monogastric animals, key drivers can help prevent the spread of disease in animals. Regulatory control over complementary use limits in the absence of awareness. The role of vitamins, minerals and supplements is designed to meet all the nutritional needs of livestock and replenish nutrients in their diet.

Stroke, heart disease, esophagus, type 2 diabetes are required due to various changes in genetic pathways such as lifestyle diseases and atherosclerosis in the working population. Vitamin and mineral deficiencies can be detrimental to animal health and reduce productivity. Vitamins and minerals have its main application in functional and fortified foods. Regulatory control over subsidiary usage limits in the absence of awareness can restrain the market growth.

Global Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements Market Scope and Market Size

Based on vitamin type, the vitamin, mineral and supplements market is segmented into vitamin B complex, vitamin B1 (thiamin), vitamin B2 (riboflavin), vitamin B3 (niacin), vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid), vitamin B6 (pyridoxine), vitamin B9 (folic acid), vitamin C (ascorbic acid), and others.

On the basis of mineral type, the vitamin, mineral and supplements market is classified into micro minerals and macro minerals. Macro minerals segment is further sub segmented into potassium, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and sodium.

On the basis of supplements ingredient, the vitamin, mineral and supplements market is classified into botanicals, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, enzymes, and others.

On the basis of supplements, the vitamin, mineral and supplements market is classified into tablets, capsules, powder, liquids, soft gels, and gel caps.

Global Vitamin, Mineral and Supplements Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the vitamin, mineral and supplements market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA)

North America dominates the vitamin, mineral and supplements market in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 because of growing demand for product in the region and increasing urbanization in the region.

The major players covered in the vitamin, mineral and supplements market report are Pharmavite LLC, Salus-Haus, Puritan’s Pride, General Nutrition CentersInc., Webber Naturals, AMWAY, Pfizer Inc., DSM, Daiichi Sankyo, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, Hainan Yangshengtang, Eisai, Jamieson, Sanofi China among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

