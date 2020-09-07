Global Organic Pea Protein Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 13.12 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 32.76 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.12% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing awareness about the benefits of pea is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Pea protein is foods that is derived from yellow and green peas and usually have neutral taste. This pea protein is widely used in dairy products like cheeses and yogurt. Pea proteins are very healthy because they improve blood circulation, boost metabolism and also help in weight management. Rising demand for the organic food worldwide is major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Global organic pea protein market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of organic pea protein market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increasing vegetarian population worldwide is driving the growth of this market

Rising prevalence for organic product among consumer is another factor driving the market.

Market Restraints:

High cost of the organic pea protein is restraining the market growth

Lack of awareness among consumer about organic pea is restraining the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Ingredion announced the launch of their VITESSENCE Pulse 1803 organic pea protein isolate to meet the demand of the people high protein products. The main aim is to increase the demand for the plant based protein, so that the demand for plant based food can be increased. With this new organic pea, manufacturer can create quality product which can be safe and reliable.

In March 2015, Nature’s Power Nutraceuticals Corp. announced the launch of their new Organic Pea Protein, 80% to meet the increasing demand for plant-based protein. This new organic pea is soy-free, gluten-free, non- allergic free and dairy-free and is very good for the people who want safe protein rich sources.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the organic pea protein market are ZELANG, Bioway (Xi’An) Organic Ingredients Co.,Ltd., The Green Labs LLC., Farbest Brands., Puris., The Scoular Company, Axiom Foods Inc., A&B Ingredients, Roquette Frères, Burcon Group Ltd, COSUCRA., Glanbia plc., , SOTEXPRO, Shandong Jianyuan Group, Vestkorn Milling AS, YT (Xi’an) Biochem Co.,Ltd.

