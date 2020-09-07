Dietary supplements market is expected to grow with a growth rate of 10.02% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on dietary supplements market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Growing customer interest in balanced diet has increased the use of higher ingredients in foods with potential health benefits. Consumers today are more aware of their diet with the adoption rate for fast foods and the sedentary lifestyle in emerging economies such as China and India which have contributed to a rise in cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and obesity prevalence over the past few years and enhances the dietary supplements market growth.

Increasing healthcare costs, medical conditions or doctor recommendations, positive reaction to the sports nutrition are also among the major driving factors, spreading awareness about calorie reduction and weight loss leads to the dietary supplements market growth. Safe practices for managing health will also the drive market growth.

On the other hand, increasing demand in new supplements, stringent regulatory policies for dietary supplements in few end-use industries will restrict the dietary supplements market growth in the forecast period. Malnutrition of infants is a major crisis across the developing countries. This factor is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the dietary supplements market players, especially across the untapped markets of African and Asian countries. However, the market for this age group is forecast to expand at the lowest CAGR and the encouragement to breastfeeding over dietary supplements may acts as a challenge for the dietary supplements market in the forecast period.

Global Dietary Supplements Market Scope and Market Size

Dietary supplements market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of application, functions, and category. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the dietary supplements market is segmented into vitamins, minerals, amino acids, enzymes, other supplements. On the basis of mode of application, the dietary supplements market is segmented into capsules, powder, liquids, soft gels, gel caps. On the basis of functions, the dietary supplements market is segmented into additional supplement, medicinal supplements, and sports nutrition. On the basis of category, the dietary supplements market is segmented into infant dietary supplements, children dietary supplements, adult dietary supplements, pregnant women dietary supplements, and old-aged dietary supplement.

The countries covered in the dietary supplements market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Dietary supplements market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to dietary supplements market.

The major players covered in the dietary supplements market report are Abbott Laboratories, Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques, Carlyle Group, GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer AG, Glanbia, Herbalife International, Pfizer Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Nature’s Sunshine Products, FANCL, Bionova Lifesciences, XanGo, Biorio Pharm, Ekomir, Nutraceutics Inc., American Health, Stepan, Danisco, NBTY, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Amway, Herbalife Ltd., Omega Protein Corporation, Integrated BioPharma, Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., BASF SE, Surya Herbal Ltd., Bio-Botanica Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Ricola AG, Pharmavite LLC, Blackmores Ltd., Epax AS, and Axellus AS among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

