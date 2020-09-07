Global de-oiled lecithin market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global De-oiled Lecithin Market By Type (GMO, Non-GMO), Method of Extraction (Acetone Extraction, Carbon Dioxide Extraction, Ultrafiltration Process), Source (Soy, Sunflower, Rapeseed, Egg), Form (Powdered, Granulated), Application (Food, Feed, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Others), Geography (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Segmentation: Global De-oiled Lecithin Market

De-oiled lecithin Market is enriched in phospholipids compound and is free of oil. It is practically free or contains negligible amount of oil and has high concentration of polyunsaturated fatty acids. De-oiled lecithin is available in powder or granular form. The powdered or granular form of the product makes it easier for handling and has compact packaging which facilitates easy transportation and storage. The powdered or granular form of de-oiled lecithin has high dispersibility which offers a competitive advantage as compared to other types of lecithin which is available in liquid form.

On the basis of extraction method, the market is segmented into acetone extraction, supercritical carbon dioxide extraction and ultrafiltration process.

In March 2018, Cargill, Incorporated introduced de-oiled lecithin of GMO and non-GMO lecithin products. The product will firstly market in the Europe; de-oiled lecithin can help bakery and snacks manufacturers to deliver the recognizable ingredient label to the consumers at affordable price range.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into GMO and non-GMO.

In August 2018, Archer Daniels Midland Company announced the opening of their new regional office in China. The office will engage in the flavor and ingredients application, creation, customer innovation center and development. The center will expand the company in Asia-Pacific region to meet the customer needs of food and beverages.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, feed, personal care and others. The food & beverage is further sub-segmented into bakery products, convenience foods & beverages, dairy & frozen desserts, confectionery products and others.

In December 2016, Cargill, Incorporated expanded their product portfolio by introducing emulsifiers with the addition of de-oiled canola lecithin. The product canola lecithin helps the food manufacturers and used in the organic products with less food allergen.

Product Launch:

In October 2018, LASENOR EMUL, S.L announced the launch VEROLEC ORGANIC is made up of organic soya lecithin originated in the United States and certified with the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Organic Certification.

In July, 2018, Bunge Limited announced the launch of BungeMaxx sunflower lecithin which is a Non-GMO Project Verified ingredient. The company involves in every step of lecithin manufacturing from sourcing of seed to the final distribution of the product in U.S

Some of the prominent players operating in this market are Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, LECICO GmbH, Lecital, Austrade Inc., Clarkson Grain, GIIAVA, Bunge Limited, LASENOR EMUL, S.L., Amitex Agro Product Pvt. Ltd., American Lecithin Company, Clarkson Grain, Stern-Wywiol Gruppe, Novastell, DUPONT and others.

