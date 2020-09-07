Wrist wearable is a wearable device that is typically worn on the wrist. The growing popularity of connected devices is one the driving factors for the wrist wearable market. Influenced by the rising penetration of smartphones, the increasing popularity of high-speed broadband services, and technological improvements, customers increasingly prefer connected services. It allows the easy transfer of data to electronic devices. The increasing demand is boosting vendors to develop wrist wearables such as bracelets and tags, apart from smart watches and fitness bands. Thus, these factors are driving the growth of the market.

The report aims to provide an overview of wrist wearable market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, and geography. The global wrist wearable market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wrist wearable market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the wrist wearable market.

The global wrist wearable market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as infotainment devices, activity trackers, healthcare monitors, lifestyle bands, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as healthcare, entertainment, lifestyle and wellness, and others.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Adidas

2. Apple Inc.

3. ASUSTeK Computer Inc

4. Atlas Wearable

5. Fitbit, Inc.

6. Garmin Ltd.

7. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

8. Lenovo

9. Samsung Electronics

10. Xiaomi

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global wrist wearable market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The wrist wearable market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting wrist wearable market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the wrist wearable market in these regions.

