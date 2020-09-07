Robotics technology is the intersection of engineering, technology, and science for offering machines called robots, which are utilized to repeat human actions. The main objective of the robotics technology is to improve the performance of the association and to give a better outcome. The robotics technology finds its varied range of applications in different industry verticals, which include domestic, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, and others.

The report aims to provide an overview of robotic technology market with detailed market segmentation by component, robots type, application. The global robotic technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading robotic technology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the robotic technology market.

The global robotic technology market is segmented on the basis of component, robot type, application. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as hardware, software, service. On the basis of robot type, the market is segmented as traditional industrial robots, cobots, professional service robots, others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace and defense, media and entertainment, logistics, others.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

ABB

2. DENSO Corporation

3. Fanuc Corporation

4. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

5. KUKA

6. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

7. OMRON Corporation

8. Seiko Epson Corporation

9. St?ubli International AG

10. YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global robotic technology market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The robotic technology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting robotic technology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the robotic technology market in these regions.

