The global satellite transponders leasing market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 13.01 Bn in 2016 to US$ 19.23 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.43% between 2016 and 2025.

Satellite transponders are the space-based sophisticated cluster of radio repeaters, integrated into telecommunication satellite. Being a critical fragment of antenna system and microwave repeater, these transponders amplify single or multiple carriers received from the uplink (terrestrial transmitters to satellite receivers) on the downlink (satellite transmitter to terrestrial receiver) of a geostationary communication satellite. Some of the communication satellites in earth’s orbit are Telstar 5 and AMC 4, situated at 97.0 degrees W and 67 degrees W, respectively. The previously mentioned satellites along with their cohorts in the same orbit embrace bent-pipe repeaters or conventional type transponders utilizing Ku and C-bands. These repeaters not only receives and transmits carrier waves frequencies but also distributes them into separate transponders of a fixed bandwidth.

Global Satellite Transponders Leasing Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The key companies profiled in this report include Intelsat, SES, Eutelsat, Telesat, SingTel Optus, MEASAT satellite systems, Asia Broadcast Satellite, Arabsat, ISRO, and China Satellite Communications Co.

