Container orchestration involves managing the lifecycles of containers. Growing investment in application container technology and container orchestration for IoT devices are fueling the growth of the market. Rising the implementation of micro-services is also positively impacting the growth of the container orchestration market. Increasing adoption containers as a service (CaaS) and a rising need to automate the application deployment processes is further accelerate the growth of the container orchestration market.

A surge in the adoption of application container technology, a rise in the need for the containers and scheduling workloads, growing implementation of micro-services architecture and proliferation of open-source container platforms are boosting the growth of the container orchestration market. Increasing penetration of IT automation, such as big data and serverless architecture, is a surge in demand for container orchestration market. Growing adoption of container orchestration among its end-user such as BFSI, IT and telecom, retail, and others are expected to grow demand for the orchestration market.

Some of the leading players in global market:

1. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

3. Google

4. Mesosphere, Inc.

5. Microsoft Corporation

6. Oracle Corporation

7. Rancher

8. Red Hat, Inc.

9. SUSE

10. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Global Container Orchestration Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

