Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) is the provision of statistical analysis tools or information by an external provider that benefits organizations understand and use insights from large information sets in order to advance a competitive advantage. Growing demand in industries to gain actionable insights from big data and growth in data due to digitization and automation are some of the key aspects that will drive the BDaaS market globally. Rapid advancement of Cloud Ai, Ml, Iot, and advanced analytics to boost opportunities for Bdaas vendors will provide the opportunities for BDaaS market during forecast period.

Owing to several advantages provided by cloud computing, it is being progressively adopted by organizations and the public. Also, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) provides exceptional benefits in the manufacturing industry, such as real time asset tracking and connected operational efficiency. This extensive use of cloud technology, allowed by internet-connected devices, is resulting in higher demand for analyzing the data; thereby enhancing the t growth for BDaaS market. Witlessness with respect to the potentiality of big data solutions & services among various organizations is likely to hinder the market growth over the estimated years. Since most organizations do not have a strong understanding of the advanced data analytics, big data solutions and services. This lack of awareness among different industries is expected to restraint the BDaaS market globally.

Some of the leading players in global market:

1. Amazon Web Services

2. Dell Technologies

3. Google

4. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

5. IBM

6. Microsoft

7. Oracle

8. SAP

9. SAS

10. Teradata

