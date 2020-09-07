Augmented intelligence is an alternate approach of artificial intelligence (AI), which emphasize on AI’s assistive role, underlining the fact that cognitive technology is intended to improve human intelligence instead of replacing it. It enhances human skills of reasoning in a robotic system or software including expectancy, business outlook, and problem solving, recollection & sequencing, and decision-making capabilities.

The key factors boosting the augmented intelligence market include the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, surging implementation of big data analytics, as well as rising demand for smart virtual assistants. On the other hand, the lack of skilled professionals is hampering the growth of the augmented intelligence market. Although, the growing adoption of augmented intelligence in the healthcare sector is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market players operating in the augmented intelligence market.

Some of the leading players in global market:

1. CognitiveScale

2. Cosmo Tech

3. IBM Corporation

4. Microsoft Corporation

5. MondoBrain Inc.

6. Qlik Technologies, Inc.

7. Salesforce.com, Inc.

8. SAP SE

9. Sisense Inc.

10. TIBCO Software Inc.

Global Augmented Intelligence Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

