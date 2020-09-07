Germany is facing problems with a far greater impact than its economic ones. ISIS terror threats coupled with the surge in entry of 1.2 million migrants are alarming facts, and show no signs of abating.

The terror attack in central Berlin, when a large truck ploughed through one of Germany’s most hallowed holiday institutions, the Christmas market, killing 12 and injuring dozens, as well as the Paris and Brussels terror attacks coupled with the arrival in Germany of 1.2 million migrants (UN Data), shook the German government, people, homeland security (Heimatsutz) and the intelligence communities. A major upgrade of the German internal security and migration enforcement infrastructure funding is already underway. Based on 6 months of intensive research, interviews and analyses, we forecast that the 2015-2020 market will grow at a CAGR of 16.3%, a 430% hike from the 3.8% CAGR during 2000-2015. 2015 will probably be remembered as a watershed year for Germany’s internal security market, with a number of different developments converging to mark a major turning point.

The two-volume* + one “Germany Homeland Security & Public Safety Market – 2017-2022” report is the most comprehensive review of the market available today. It provides a detailed and reasoned roadmap of this growing market.

The report covers the German Homeland Security Immigration Enforcement & Public Safety markets since in most cases, products and services have dual or triple use applications and present the same business opportunities (e.g., biometric modalities are used for the following three sectors: counter-crime, immigration enforcement and counter terror).

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Germany Counter Terror, Immigration Enforcement & Public Safety Market is boosted by the following drivers:

Germany, the 4th largest economy in the world with a 2015 GDP of approximately $4 trillion, can invest “whatever it takes” to protect its citizens from the looming risks of terror and the surge of migration.

The Paris and Brussels 2015-2016 terror attacks shook Germany unlike any other recent homegrown or ISIS-Da’esh-inspired terrorist attacks since they were complex and well-planned.

Terrorist attacks elsewhere in Europe are gradually leading Germany to rethink its liberal attitude towards aggressive security and surveillance policies, rooted in its historical experiences of totalitarian Nazism and Communism.

Unlike other countries, Germany cannot use its armed forces in order to increase readiness domestically due to constitutional prohibitions. That leaves Germany’s police as the first and last line of defense and response to any terror attack. However, they are simply not equipped for the challenge.

With a number of different converging developments, 2015-2016 will probably be remembered as watershed years for Germany’s internal security market.

According to the German Domestic Intelligence Agency (BFV), Germany has about 8,650 ultra-conservative Salafist Muslims. At least 800 young people (60% of whom are German passport holders) have left to fight in Syria, of which around 260 have returned. In all, security services estimate that about 500 potentially dangerous Islamist radicals currently live in the country.

Since the year 2001, 11 attacks on German targets by radical Islamists were thwarted.

In April 2016 ISIS has called for German Muslims to specifically target Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office in Berlin and to attack the Cologne-Bonn airport.

The German market for security & safety products is sophisticated and well served. Even with a preference for locally manufactured products, foreign products can usually strongly compete on the basis of price and performance. They do not encounter any direct trade barriers or quotas. Non-tariff, indirect trade barriers may be the approval process of dual use goods, which include many security market products.

This report is a resource for executives with interests in the German market. It has been explicitly customized for the security industry and government decision-makers in order to enable them to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 489-page, segmented by 54 submarkets two-volume + one* report include:

What will the market size and trends be during 2016-2022?

Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the decision-makers?

What drives the German Homeland Security & Public Safety managers to purchase solutions and services?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the technology & services trends?

What is the market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities & Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

Germany Homeland Security & Public Safety Market – 2016-2022

Germany Homeland Security & Public Safety Market Report Core Submarkets

With 489 pages, 66 tables and 156 figures, this 2-volume + one* report covers 9 vertical, 9 technology and 3 revenue source submarkets, offering for each of them 2015 data and assessments, and 2016-2022 forecasts and analyses.

* The ” Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report is a free of charge Bonus for multi-reader license customers and is offered at half price to single-reader customers.

A. Market data is analyzed via 3 independent perspectives:

With a highly fragmented Homeland Security & Public Safety market we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent – via the following 3 viewpoints:

By 9 Vertical Markets including:

Airport Security

Smart Borders, Immigration Enforcement & Border Security

Intelligence Agencies

Critical Infrastructure Protection

Police Modernization & Other 1st Responders

Public Events & Safe City

Building & Perimeter Security

CBRN Security & Safety

Other Vertical Markets(including: Maritime Security, Mass Transportation Security and Oil-Gas Industry Security)

By 3 Revenue Sources including:

Products Sales

Maintenance & Service, Upgrades, Refurbishment

Planning, Training and Consulting

By 9 Technology Markets including:

Cybersecurity

Counter Terror & Crime IT

Communication Systems & Devices

Biometrics

Video Surveillance Technologies

Intrusion Detection Systems

Border & Perimeter Security Technologies

Explosives & Weapons Detection Technologies

Other Technologies (including: C2/C4ISR Systems, NLW, Counter IED, Personal Protective Gear and more)

B. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors, including:

Market drivers & inhibitors

Business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis

Business environment

The 2015-2022 market segmented by 54 submarkets

C. This is the only report that addresses the Homeland Security & Public Safety dual-use markets:

73% of the German market revenues derive from dual-use products. For example, cybersecurity systems are used to address both cyber-crime and cyber-terror. Decision-makers forming their strategy need a complete view of this overlapping market both independently and in their intersections.

D. The report includes the following 5 appendices:

Appendix A: Germany Counter Terror & Public Safety Agencies

Appendix B: European Security Related Product Standards

Appendix C: The European Union Challenges and Outlook

Appendix D: The European Migration Crisis

Appendix E: Abbreviations

F. The report addresses over 300 European Homeland Security and Public Safety standards (including links)

G. The report provides the number of passengers and number of screened cabin & checked-in baggage and luggage at each of the major airports by 2016 & 2020

H. The supplementary* ” Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report (updated in May 2016) provides the following insights and analyses of the industry including:

The Global Industry 2016 status

Effects of Emerging Technologies on the Industry

The Market Trends

Vendor – Government Relationship

Geopolitical Outlook 2016-2022

The Industry Business Models & Strategies

Market Entry Challenges

The Industry: Supply-Side & Demand-Side Analysis

Market Entry Strategies

Price Elasticity

Past Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Events

I. The supplementary* ” Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report provides an updated (May 2016) and extensive information (including Company Profile, Recent Annual Revenues, Key Executives, Homeland Security and Public Safety Products, and Contact Info.) on the 119 leading Vendors in the industry, namely:

