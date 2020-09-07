Germany is facing problems with a far greater impact than its economic ones. ISIS terror threats coupled with the surge in entry of 1.2 million migrants are alarming facts, and show no signs of abating.
The terror attack in central Berlin, when a large truck ploughed through one of Germany’s most hallowed holiday institutions, the Christmas market, killing 12 and injuring dozens, as well as the Paris and Brussels terror attacks coupled with the arrival in Germany of 1.2 million migrants (UN Data), shook the German government, people, homeland security (Heimatsutz) and the intelligence communities. A major upgrade of the German internal security and migration enforcement infrastructure funding is already underway. Based on 6 months of intensive research, interviews and analyses, we forecast that the 2015-2020 market will grow at a CAGR of 16.3%, a 430% hike from the 3.8% CAGR during 2000-2015. 2015 will probably be remembered as a watershed year for Germany’s internal security market, with a number of different developments converging to mark a major turning point.
The two-volume* + one “Germany Homeland Security & Public Safety Market – 2017-2022” report is the most comprehensive review of the market available today. It provides a detailed and reasoned roadmap of this growing market.
The report covers the German Homeland Security Immigration Enforcement & Public Safety markets since in most cases, products and services have dual or triple use applications and present the same business opportunities (e.g., biometric modalities are used for the following three sectors: counter-crime, immigration enforcement and counter terror).
Germany Counter Terror, Immigration Enforcement & Public Safety Market is boosted by the following drivers:
Germany, the 4th largest economy in the world with a 2015 GDP of approximately $4 trillion, can invest “whatever it takes” to protect its citizens from the looming risks of terror and the surge of migration.
The Paris and Brussels 2015-2016 terror attacks shook Germany unlike any other recent homegrown or ISIS-Da’esh-inspired terrorist attacks since they were complex and well-planned.
Germany is facing problems with a far greater impact than its economic ones. ISIS terror threats coupled with the surge in entry of 1.2 million migrants are alarming facts, and show no signs of abating. Present measures are simply not working. A major nation-wide overhaul of the internal security infrastructure and strategy is essential.
Terrorist attacks elsewhere in Europe are gradually leading Germany to rethink its liberal attitude towards aggressive security and surveillance policies, rooted in its historical experiences of totalitarian Nazism and Communism.
Unlike other countries, Germany cannot use its armed forces in order to increase readiness domestically due to constitutional prohibitions. That leaves Germany’s police as the first and last line of defense and response to any terror attack. However, they are simply not equipped for the challenge.
With a number of different converging developments, 2015-2016 will probably be remembered as watershed years for Germany’s internal security market.
According to the German Domestic Intelligence Agency (BFV), Germany has about 8,650 ultra-conservative Salafist Muslims. At least 800 young people (60% of whom are German passport holders) have left to fight in Syria, of which around 260 have returned. In all, security services estimate that about 500 potentially dangerous Islamist radicals currently live in the country.
Since the year 2001, 11 attacks on German targets by radical Islamists were thwarted.
In April 2016 ISIS has called for German Muslims to specifically target Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office in Berlin and to attack the Cologne-Bonn airport.
The German market for security & safety products is sophisticated and well served. Even with a preference for locally manufactured products, foreign products can usually strongly compete on the basis of price and performance. They do not encounter any direct trade barriers or quotas. Non-tariff, indirect trade barriers may be the approval process of dual use goods, which include many security market products.
This report is a resource for executives with interests in the German market. It has been explicitly customized for the security industry and government decision-makers in order to enable them to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.
Questions answered in this 489-page, segmented by 54 submarkets two-volume + one* report include:
What will the market size and trends be during 2016-2022?
Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities?
Who are the decision-makers?
What drives the German Homeland Security & Public Safety managers to purchase solutions and services?
What are the customers looking for?
What are the technology & services trends?
What is the market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities & Threats)?
What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
Germany Homeland Security & Public Safety Market – 2016-2022
Germany Homeland Security & Public Safety Market Report Core Submarkets
With 489 pages, 66 tables and 156 figures, this 2-volume + one* report covers 9 vertical, 9 technology and 3 revenue source submarkets, offering for each of them 2015 data and assessments, and 2016-2022 forecasts and analyses.
* The ” Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report is a free of charge Bonus for multi-reader license customers and is offered at half price to single-reader customers.
Why Buy this Report?
A. Market data is analyzed via 3 independent perspectives:
With a highly fragmented Homeland Security & Public Safety market we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent – via the following 3 viewpoints:
By 9 Vertical Markets including:
Airport Security
Smart Borders, Immigration Enforcement & Border Security
Intelligence Agencies
Critical Infrastructure Protection
Police Modernization & Other 1st Responders
Public Events & Safe City
Building & Perimeter Security
CBRN Security & Safety
Other Vertical Markets(including: Maritime Security, Mass Transportation Security and Oil-Gas Industry Security)
By 3 Revenue Sources including:
Products Sales
Maintenance & Service, Upgrades, Refurbishment
Planning, Training and Consulting
By 9 Technology Markets including:
Cybersecurity
Counter Terror & Crime IT
Communication Systems & Devices
Biometrics
Video Surveillance Technologies
Intrusion Detection Systems
Border & Perimeter Security Technologies
Explosives & Weapons Detection Technologies
Other Technologies (including: C2/C4ISR Systems, NLW, Counter IED, Personal Protective Gear and more)
B. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors, including:
Market drivers & inhibitors
Business opportunities
SWOT analysis
Competitive analysis
Business environment
The 2015-2022 market segmented by 54 submarkets
C. This is the only report that addresses the Homeland Security & Public Safety dual-use markets:
73% of the German market revenues derive from dual-use products. For example, cybersecurity systems are used to address both cyber-crime and cyber-terror. Decision-makers forming their strategy need a complete view of this overlapping market both independently and in their intersections.
D. The report includes the following 5 appendices:
Appendix A: Germany Counter Terror & Public Safety Agencies
Appendix B: European Security Related Product Standards
Appendix C: The European Union Challenges and Outlook
Appendix D: The European Migration Crisis
Appendix E: Abbreviations
E. The report addresses over 90 technologies including:
Access Control Systems
Automated Border Control (ABC) Gates
Backscatter X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
Bio-Agents & Infectious Disease Detection
Biometrics
Biosecurity and Biosafety Devices & Systems
Bio-Terror & Infectious Disease Early Alert System Devices & Systems
Boarding Gate Explosives Scanners
Border & Perimeter Barriers
C2/C4ISR Systems
Capacitance Sensors Fence
CBRN and Hazmat Personal Protective Gear
Cell Broadcast Mass Emergency Notification
Chemical Agent Detection
Chemical, HAZMAT & Nuclear Detection
Coherent Scatter 2D X-Ray Systems
Communication Systems & Devices
Cybersecurity
Decontamination of CBRN & HAZMAT Incidents
Desktop ETD Devices
Dual Energy LINAC X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
Dual-View LINAC X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
Dumb Fences
Electronic Fencing
Emergency Management IT Systems
Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Devices & Systems
E-Passports
Fiber Optic Fence
Gamma Ray Systems Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
Hand Held Metal Detectors
Handheld ETD Devices
Homeland Security & Public Safety IT Systems
Human Portable Radiation Detection Systems (HPRDS)
Hybrid Tomographic EDS & 2D X-Ray Screening
IED Placement Detection
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) IT
Intelligence Community Big Data IT
Intelligence Community Cloud Infrastructure IT
Intelligence Community Software as a Service (SaaS)
Intelligence Services IT
Interoperable Communication Systems
Intrusion Detection Systems
Ion Mobility Spectroscopy (IMS)
Liquid Explosives Detection Devices
Luggage, Baggage & Mail Screening Systems
Maritime Awareness Global Network (MAGNET)
Mass Emergency Notification Devices & Systems
Metal detection Portals
Multimodal Biometric Systems
Narcotics Trace Detection Devices
Natural & Manmade Disaster Early Warning systems
Non-Lethal Weapons(NLW)
Nuclear/Radiological Detection Devices & Systems
Other Security Technologies
People Screening MMWave (AIT) Portals
People Screening X-Ray Backscatter (AIT) Portals
Perimeter Security Technologies
Personal (Ballistic & CBRNE) Protective Gear
Personal Body Armor
Platform as a Service (PaaS)
Police Modernization Systems and Devices
Ported Coax Buried Line Fence
Rescue & Recovery Equipment
Respiratory Protective Equipment
Satellite Based Maritime Tracking
Shoe Scanners
Siren Systems
SkyBitz Global Locating System
Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection Systems
Standoff Suicide Bombers Detection
Strain Sensitive Cables Fence
Suicide Bombers Borne IED (PBIED) Detectors
Suicide Bombers Detonation Neutralization
Taut Wire Fence
Text Alert Systems
The Advanced Spectroscopic Portals (ASP)
Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems (EDS)
Transportable X-Ray Screening Checkpoints
VBIED Detonation Neutralization
Vehicle & Container Screening Systems
Vehicle Borne IED (VBIED) Detectors
Vehicle Screening ETD Systems
Vibration Sensors Mounted on Fence
Video Analytics
Video Surveillance
Visa & Passport related IT
Voice Alert Systems
Wide Area Communications and Tracking Technology
X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
X-ray Screening systems
F. The report addresses over 300 European Homeland Security and Public Safety standards (including links)
G. The report provides the number of passengers and number of screened cabin & checked-in baggage and luggage at each of the major airports by 2016 & 2020
H. The supplementary* ” Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report (updated in May 2016) provides the following insights and analyses of the industry including:
The Global Industry 2016 status
Effects of Emerging Technologies on the Industry
The Market Trends
Vendor – Government Relationship
Geopolitical Outlook 2016-2022
The Industry Business Models & Strategies
Market Entry Challenges
The Industry: Supply-Side & Demand-Side Analysis
Market Entry Strategies
Price Elasticity
Past Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Events
I. The supplementary* ” Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report provides an updated (May 2016) and extensive information (including Company Profile, Recent Annual Revenues, Key Executives, Homeland Security and Public Safety Products, and Contact Info.) on the 119 leading Vendors in the industry, namely:
3M
3i-MIND
3VR
3xLOGIC
ABB
Accenture
ACTi Corporation
ADT Security Services
AeroVironment Inc.
Agent Video Intelligence
Airbus Defence and Space
Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group)
ALPHAOPEN
American Science & Engineering Inc.
Anixter
Aralia Systems
AT&T Inc.
Augusta Systems
Austal
Avigilon Corporation
Aware
Axis
AxxonSoft
Ayonix
BAE Systems
BioEnable Technologies Pvt Ltd
BioLink Solutions
Boeing
Bollinger Shipyards, Inc
Bosch Security Systems
Bruker Corporation
BT
Camero
Cassidian
CelPlan
China Security & Surveillance, Inc.
Cisco Systems
Citilog
Cognitec Systems GmbH
Computer Network Limited (CNL)
Computer Sciences Corporation
CrossMatch
Diebold
DRS Technologies Inc.
DVTel
Elbit Systems Ltd.
Elsag Datamat
Emerson Electric
Ericsson
ESRI
FaceFirst
Finmeccanica SpA
Firetide
Fulcrum Biometrics LLC
G4S
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.
General Dynamics Corporation
Getac Technology Corporation
Hanwha Techwin
Harris Corporation
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hexagon AB
Honeywell International Inc.
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
IBM
IndigoVision
Intel Security
IntuVision Inc
iOmniscient
IPConfigure
IPS Intelligent Video Analytics
Iris ID Systems, Inc.
IriTech Inc.
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
ISS
L-3 Security & Detection Systems
Leidos, Inc.
Lockheed Martin Corporation
MACROSCOP
MDS
Mer group
Milestone Systems A/S
Mirasys
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
National Instruments
NEC Corporation
NICE Systems
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Nuance Communications, Inc.
ObjectVideo
Panasonic Corporation
Pelco
Pivot3
Proximex
QinetiQ Limited
Rapiscan Systems, Inc.
Raytheon
Rockwell Collins, Inc.
Safran S.A.
Salient Sciences
Schneider Electric
SeeTec
Siemens
Smart China (Holdings) Limited
Smiths Detection Inc.
Sony Corp.
Speech Technology Center
Suprema Inc.
Synectics Plc
Tandu Technologies & Security Systems Ltd
Texas Instruments
Textron Inc.
Thales Group
Total Recall
Unisys Corporation
Verint
Vialogy LLC
Vigilant Technology
Zhejiang Dahua Technology
