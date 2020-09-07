The Freight forwarding Market research report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Freight forwarding industry. The report also enlists several important factors share, size, growth, trends, global statistics, key manufacturers and 2026 forecast analysis. Key Freight forwarding Players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

About this Freight forwarding Market: Freight forwarders, also known as non-vessel operating common carriers, are agents that arrange shipments for industries from manufacturers to the final destination. Forwarders have contracts with shipping line carriers to move cargo. This provides help them offer a secure network of movement of cargo at low prices. They act as supply chain experts and their services include commercial invoicing, warehousing, packaging, documentation, declaration of shippers export, and distribution at the final destination.

• Agility Global Integrated Logistics

• BDP International

• C.H. Robinson

• CEVA Logistics

• DAMCO

• DSV

• Expeditors International

• Geodis

• Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

The report also focuses on the significance of industry chain analysis and all variables, both upstream and downstream. These include equipment and raw materials, client surveys, marketing channels, and industry trends and proposals. Other significant information covering consumption, key regions and distributors, and raw material suppliers are also a covered in this report.

• Packaging

• Documentation

• Transportation and warehousing

• VAS (Value-added services)

• Ships

• Aircraft

• Trucks

• Railroads

