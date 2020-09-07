About this Cloud Management for the OpenStack Market: OpenStack controls functionalities within compute, storage, and networking resources through a data center. It is managed through web dashboards or API. The technology is suitable for hybrid infrastructure as it reduces the risk of lock-ins that are associated with proprietary platforms. OpenStack is becoming a strategic choice for many organizations and service providers that offer cloud-computing services on standard hardware. It is also ideal for companies deploying private clouds and large enterprises using cloud solutions across multiple continents.

According to the report, one of the key drivers for market growth will be easy infrastructure management requirement. The ability of OpenStack to allow the addition of new components by end-user requirement addresses the growing demand among enterprises for storage, computing, and space optimization.

As new components can be added quickly because of its open nature, other existing cloud components can also run on OpenStack, thereby enhancing interoperability and integration. In addition, OpenStack infrastructure is evolving to provide the necessary tools for developers. Therefore, owing to its ease of management, we expect more numbers of enterprises should adopt the technology.

Global Cloud Management for the OpenStack Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. This report research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Cloud Management for the OpenStack market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Global Cloud Management for the OpenStack market competition by TOP KEY PLAYERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

• BMC Software

• HP

• IBM

• Red Hat

• VMware

• Adaptive Computing

• CA Technologies

• Cisco Systems

• Citrix

• CliQr Technologies

• CloudBolt Software

• Convirture

• CSC

• Dell

• Egenera

• Embotics

• GigaSpaces Technologies

• Gravitant

• ………

Objectives of the Study

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global Cloud Management for the OpenStack market by business functions, components, deployment models, organization sizes, verticals, and regions. The report analyzes the major factors influencing the market growth, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It aims to strategically analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market.

The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. Moreover, the report tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Community Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

• IT

• Academic Research

• Others

Global Cloud Management for the OpenStack Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Cloud Management for the OpenStack market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Management for the OpenStack Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2026)

1.4.2 Public Cloud

1.4.3 Private Cloud

1.4.4 Community Cloud

1.4.5 Hybrid Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Management for the OpenStack Market Share by Application (2014-2026)

1.5.2 IT

1.5.3 Academic Research

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Management for the OpenStack Market Size

2.2 Cloud Management for the OpenStack Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Management for the OpenStack Market Size by Regions (2014-2026)

2.2.2 Cloud Management for the OpenStack Market Share by Regions (2014-2020)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud Management for the OpenStack Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cloud Management for the OpenStack Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cloud Management for the OpenStack Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.1.3 Global Cloud Management for the OpenStack Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cloud Management for the OpenStack Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud Management for the OpenStack Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Management for the OpenStack Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cloud Management for the OpenStack Market Size by Type (2014-2020)

4.2 Global Cloud Management for the OpenStack Market Size by Application (2014-2020)

5 United States

5.1 United States Cloud Management for the OpenStack Market Size (2014-2020)

5.2 Cloud Management for the OpenStack Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Cloud Management for the OpenStack Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Cloud Management for the OpenStack Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Cloud Management for the OpenStack Market Size (2014-2020)

6.2 Cloud Management for the OpenStack Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Cloud Management for the OpenStack Market Size by Type

Continued…

