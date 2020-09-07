Global Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report

The Biometric Authentication & Identification market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Biometric Authentication & Identification market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Segment by Type, the Biometric Authentication & Identification market is segmented into

Hardware

Software

Segment by Application, the Biometric Authentication & Identification market is segmented into

Government

Military and defense

Healthcare

Banking and finance

Consumer electronics

Security

Travel and Immigration

Automotive

Others (utility, industrial, and entertainment)

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Biometric Authentication & Identification market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Biometric Authentication & Identification market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Share Analysis

Biometric Authentication & Identification market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of Biometric Authentication & Identification by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in Biometric Authentication & Identification business, the date to enter into the Biometric Authentication & Identification market, Biometric Authentication & Identification product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Safran (France)

NEC (Japan)

Thales (France)

Fujitsu (Japan)

ASSA ABLOY (Sweden)

Precise Biometrics (Sweden)

Aware (US)

Secunet Security Networks (Germany)

Cross Match Technologies (US)

Stanley Black & Decker (France)

Cognitec Systems (Germany)

Daon (US)

Facebanx (UK)

BIO-key International (US)

Securiport (US)

M2SYS Technology (US)

Suprema (South Korea)

Qualcomm (US)

Fulcrum Biometrics (US)

VASCO Data Security International (US)

