Eye Care Products Market to Witness a Robust CAGR Growth Between 2017 – 2025

Analysis of the Global Eye Care Products Market
Regional Overview
Competitive Outlook
Product Adoption Analysis
key players, and side effects of common medication are the major obstacles in the market growth of eye care products.
Eye Care Products Market: Segmentation
The global eye care products market can be segmented on the basis of product type, form type, end-user, and region.
On the basis of product type, global eye care products market can be segmented as:
- Artificial Tear Drops
- Ointments or Emollients
- Eye Washes
- Hyperosomotics
- Eyelid Scrubs
- Decongestants
- Antihistamines
On the basis of form type, global eye care products market can be segmented as:
- Cream
- Solution
- Others
On the basis of end user, global eye care products market can be segmented as:
- Online Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Hospital Pharmacy
On the basis of region, global eye care products market can be segmented as:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Eye Care Products Market: Overview
Eye care products are used in treating mild or common eye conditions such as allergy, excessive teardrops and others disorder. The ease in availability of eye care products over the counter and increasing emergence of e-commerce website such as medical expo are also aided in increasing sales of the product. The other factors such as low cost of the products and increasing incidence of dry eye, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and allergies also provides momentum towards the market growth of eye care products.
Eye Care Products Market: Region Wise Outlook
Geographically, global eye care products market can be segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is anticipated to show the largest market share for eye care products, followed by Europe, owing to the rapidly rising elderly population. In addition, favorable commercial and government reimbursement policies such as Managed Care and Medicare respectively, are diving the growth of eye care products. The market in Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the presence of large population base coupled with the high proportion of geriatric population. However, the market in Middle East & Africa shows the steady growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of inadequate healthcare infrastructure and scarcity of professionals.
Eye Care Products Market: Key Players
Some of the market participants in the global eye care products market are Allergan, Inc., Accutome Inc., Prestige Brands, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Croda, Akorn Consumer Health, Shire US Inc., Scope Ophthalmics Ltd., VISUfarma, Novartis AG, and Precision Lens.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Regional analysis includes
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)
- Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of APAC)
- Middle East and Africa (Rest of MEA, S. Africa)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.
