Airport Lighting Solutions Market Slated to Grow at an Impressive CAGR of XX% During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Airport Lighting Solutions market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Airport Lighting Solutions market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Airport Lighting Solutions market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.
As per the report, the global Airport Lighting Solutions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Airport Lighting Solutions , surge in research and development and more.
Competitive Outlook
The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Airport Lighting Solutions market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.
Prominent players covered in the report are:
Regional Assessment
The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.
key players in the Airport Lighting Solutions market due to the growing number of air passengers. The major restraints to the market growth of Airport Lighting Solutions are economic slowdown in developed economies and airport regulations & lack of funds in the developing countries. One of the major challenges in the global Airport Lighting Solutions market will be developing products that can reduce energy cost of lights. The development of solar energy will be playing a key role in offsetting these factors expected to create a negative impact over the market.
Airport Lighting Solutions Market: Product Type
On the basis of product type, the Airport Lighting Solutions market can be segmented into:
- Airport Beacon
- Visual Glide scope Indicator
- Visual Approach Scope Indicator (VASI)
- Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI)
- Runway Lighting
- Runway Edge Lighting
- Taxiway Lighting
- Obstruction Lighting
Airport Lighting Solutions Market: Division
On the basis of division, the Airport Lighting Solutions market can be segmented into:
- Airside Lighting
- Landside Lighting
- Terminal Lighting
Airport Lighting Solutions Market: Technology
On the basis of technology, the Airport Lighting Solutions market can be segmented into:
- Conventional
- Quartz
- Light Emitting Diodes (LED)
- Renewable (Solar)
Airport Lighting Solutions Market: Airport Type
On the basis of Airport Type, the Airport Lighting Solutions market can be segmented into:
- Regional Airport
- Airstrips
- Military Sites
Airport Lighting Solutions Market: Region-Wise Outlook
The global Airport Lighting Solutions market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In the coming years, Western Europe, Japan and North America are expected to grow steadily owing to continuous investments in airports expansions to increase design capacity. The airport construction activity will remain high in the Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa (MEA) over the forecast period, ultimately driving the demand for lighting solutions at airports. The Latin America and Eastern Europe are also expected to register healthy CAGR over the forecast period.
Airport Lighting Solutions Market: Market Participants
Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Airport Lighting Solutions market include:
- Abacus Lighting
- Acuity Brands
- ADB Airfield Solutions
- Airport Lighting Specialists
- Astronics Corporation Cooper Industries (Eaton)
- ATG Airports Limited
- Aviation Renewables
- Carmanah Technologies Corp.
- Hella
- Philips Lighting
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.
Regional analysis includes
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest Of Latin America)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest Of Eastern Europe)
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
