Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market Is Expected To Experience An Impressive CAGR Growth Of XX% Through – 2017 – 2025

Global Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market Analysis
Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Solar Array Disconnect Switches market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Solar Array Disconnect Switches by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.
As per the report, the Solar Array Disconnect Switches market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.
Regional Outlook
The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Solar Array Disconnect Switches market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.
Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment
The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Solar Array Disconnect Switches market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.
Product Adoption Analysis
key players in the solar array disconnect switches market are focusing on developing innovative solutions.
According to the National Electrical Code (NEC), a solar power system must have a disconnect switch assembled on the DC side of solar PV inverter as a safety measure, which is further expected to drive the solar array disconnect market.
Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market: Segmentation
Based on current type, the solar array disconnect switches market can be segmented as:
- AC Disconnect Switch
- DC Disconnect Switch
Based on application, the solar array disconnect switches market can be segmented as:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Utility
Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market: Regional Outlook
Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the solar array disconnect switches market with a significant growth throughout the forecast period. Increasing power demand owing to rapid industrial growth and increasing population in the developing countries, such as India and China, are expected to drive the growth of solar array disconnect switches market during the forecast period. The key players of the solar array disconnect switches market are shifting their attention towards Asia Pacific to tap the potential growth opportunities in the region. The North America solar array disconnect switches market is expected to be driven by surging demand of solar power in the U.S., supported by government initiatives and increasing public awareness. The Europe solar array disconnect switches market is expected to grow at comparatively slower pace due to mature market.
Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market: Key Players
Examples of some of the prominent players operating in the solar array disconnect switches market are:
- ABB Inc.
- Eaton Corporation
- Schneider Electric SE
- Socomec Group
- MERSEN S.A.
- Siemens AG
- Suntree Electric Co.,Ltd.
- Santon Holland bv
