Increasing Government Investments and Favorable Policies to Aid the Growth of the Fat-filled Dairy Powder Market 2018 – 2028

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the Global Fat-filled dairy powder market are Hoogwegt Group, Lactalis Ingredients, NZMP, Armor Proteins, Revala Limited, Dana Dairy Group, Alpen Food Group B.V., Vreugdenhil Dairy foods, Bonilait Proteines, Arla Foods, Polindus, Holland Dairy Foods, among others.

New product launches of Fat-filled dairy powder products or whether opening up new facilities to enhance production facilities for Fat-filled dairy powder products are the key opportunities for the Fat-filled dairy powder manufacturers globally.

Fat-filled dairy powder Market: Key Developments

In January 2018, Lactalis Ingredients, a European leader, launched Lactimilk, a new Fat-filled dairy powder with 28% fat and 24% protein to match with the whole milk powder composition. It is produced in France and made from skimmed milk and vegetable fat. It is fortified with Vitamin A & D and have a shelf life of 18 months.

a European leader, launched Lactimilk, a new Fat-filled dairy powder with 28% fat and 24% protein to match with the whole milk powder composition. It is produced in France and made from skimmed milk and vegetable fat. It is fortified with Vitamin A & D and have a shelf life of 18 months. In 2016, Arla Foods, an international cooperative based in Denmark, opened up a new facility in Dakar, capital of Senegal. The plant has the capacity to handle 5,000 tonnes of milk powder made in Europe. Fat-filled dairy powder and instant whole milk powder will be re-packed into the various retail sized packaging. Also for Arla Foods, it is a great step towards the development of the Dairy market in the West African market, thus providing affordable nutrition of high quality to consumers.

Fat-filled dairy powder: Opportunities for Market Participants

Consumers in the developing markets continue to fulfill the demand for affordable dairy ingredients in order to fulfill daily nutrition requirements. The Fat-filled dairy powder market is anticipated to be positively influenced by its high preference over whole milk products and as well as continuous innovations taking place in food and beverage industry. Thus, fat-filled dairy powder manufacturers are working with their new product launches, strengthening their R&D departments and delivering valuable product in accordance with the trending consumer insights globally.

Brief Approach to Research

The analysis will be done on modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the origin, source and distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the fat-filled dairy powder market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the fat-filled dairy powder market and its potential

Market dynamics impacting the fat-filled dairy powder market, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the fat-filled dairy powder market

The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major fat-filled dairy powder market participants

Analysis of fat-filled dairy powder supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the fat-filled dairy powder market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the fat-filled dairy powder market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

