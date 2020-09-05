“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Water Treatment Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Water Treatment Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Water Treatment Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Water Treatment Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water Treatment Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water Treatment Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water Treatment Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water Treatment Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water Treatment Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water Treatment Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water Treatment Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water Treatment Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Water Treatment Equipment Market Research Report: Veolia, BWT, Degremont, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Pall Corporation, Evoqua Water, Lenntech, Ecolab, Ecolutia, Ovivo

The Water Treatment Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water Treatment Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water Treatment Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Water Treatment Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water Treatment Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Water Treatment Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Water Treatment Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water Treatment Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Water Treatment Equipment Product Scope

1.1 Water Treatment Equipment Product Scope

1.2 Water Treatment Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Pre-treatment Non-Membrane

1.2.3 Pre-treatment Membrane

1.2.4 Ultrapure Water

1.2.5 AD/EDI Systems Polishing

1.2.6 Organic WW Treatments

1.2.7 Inorganic WW Treatment

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Water Treatment Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Water Treatment Equipment Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Power Generation

1.3.4 Pharma

1.3.5 Microelectronics

1.3.6 Chemicals

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Water Treatment Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Water Treatment Equipment Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Water Treatment Equipment Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Water Treatment Equipment Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Water Treatment Equipment Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Water Treatment Equipment Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Water Treatment Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Water Treatment Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Water Treatment Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Water Treatment Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Water Treatment Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Water Treatment Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Water Treatment Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Water Treatment Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Water Treatment Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Water Treatment Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Water Treatment Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Water Treatment Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Water Treatment Equipment Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Water Treatment Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Water Treatment Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Water Treatment Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Water Treatment Equipment as of 2019)

3.4 Global Water Treatment Equipment Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Water Treatment Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Water Treatment Equipment Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Water Treatment Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Water Treatment Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Water Treatment Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Water Treatment Equipment Price by Type (2014-2020)

4.2 Global Water Treatment Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Water Treatment Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Water Treatment Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Water Treatment Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Water Treatment Equipment Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Water Treatment Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Water Treatment Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Water Treatment Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Water Treatment Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Water Treatment Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Water Treatment Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Water Treatment Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Water Treatment Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Water Treatment Equipment Market Facts & Figures

6.2 United States Water Treatment Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Water Treatment Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Water Treatment Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Water Treatment Equipment Market Facts & Figures

7.2 Europe Water Treatment Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Water Treatment Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Water Treatment Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Water Treatment Equipment Market Facts & Figures

8.2 China Water Treatment Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.3 China Water Treatment Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Water Treatment Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Water Treatment Equipment Market Facts & Figures

9.2 Japan Water Treatment Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Water Treatment Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Water Treatment Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Water Treatment Equipment Market Facts & Figures

10.2 Southeast Asia Water Treatment Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Water Treatment Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Water Treatment Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Water Treatment Equipment Market Facts & Figures

11.2 India Water Treatment Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.3 India Water Treatment Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Water Treatment Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Water Treatment Equipment Business

12.1 Veolia

12.1.1 Veolia Water Treatment Equipment Corporation Information

12.1.2 Veolia Business Overview

12.1.3 Veolia Water Treatment Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Veolia Water Treatment Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 Veolia Recent Development

12.2 BWT

12.2.1 BWT Water Treatment Equipment Corporation Information

12.2.2 BWT Business Overview

12.2.3 BWT Water Treatment Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 BWT Water Treatment Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 BWT Recent Development

12.3 Degremont

12.3.1 Degremont Water Treatment Equipment Corporation Information

12.3.2 Degremont Business Overview

12.3.3 Degremont Water Treatment Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Degremont Water Treatment Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 Degremont Recent Development

12.4 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

12.4.1 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Water Treatment Equipment Corporation Information

12.4.2 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Business Overview

12.4.3 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Water Treatment Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Water Treatment Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Recent Development

12.5 Pall Corporation

12.5.1 Pall Corporation Water Treatment Equipment Corporation Information

12.5.2 Pall Corporation Business Overview

12.5.3 Pall Corporation Water Treatment Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Pall Corporation Water Treatment Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 Pall Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Evoqua Water

12.6.1 Evoqua Water Water Treatment Equipment Corporation Information

12.6.2 Evoqua Water Business Overview

12.6.3 Evoqua Water Water Treatment Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Evoqua Water Water Treatment Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 Evoqua Water Recent Development

12.7 Lenntech

12.7.1 Lenntech Water Treatment Equipment Corporation Information

12.7.2 Lenntech Business Overview

12.7.3 Lenntech Water Treatment Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Lenntech Water Treatment Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 Lenntech Recent Development

12.8 Ecolab

12.8.1 Ecolab Water Treatment Equipment Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ecolab Business Overview

12.8.3 Ecolab Water Treatment Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Ecolab Water Treatment Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 Ecolab Recent Development

12.9 Ecolutia

12.9.1 Ecolutia Water Treatment Equipment Corporation Information

12.9.2 Ecolutia Business Overview

12.9.3 Ecolutia Water Treatment Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Ecolutia Water Treatment Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 Ecolutia Recent Development

12.10 Ovivo

12.10.1 Ovivo Water Treatment Equipment Corporation Information

12.10.2 Ovivo Business Overview

12.10.3 Ovivo Water Treatment Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Ovivo Water Treatment Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 Ovivo Recent Development 13 Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Water Treatment Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Water Treatment Equipment

13.4 Water Treatment Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Water Treatment Equipment Distributors List

14.3 Water Treatment Equipment Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Market Trends

15.2 Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Challenges

15.4 Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

