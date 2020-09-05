Sales in the Curved Display Devices Market Expected to Grow as Demand from End-Use Industries Gathers Pace 2018 – 2028

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Curved Display Devices market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Curved Display Devices market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Analysis of the Global Curved Display Devices Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study which provides a detailed understanding of the various factors that are likely to influence the Curved Display Devices market in the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study demonstrates the historical and current market trends to predict the roadmap of the Curved Display Devices market in the coming years. Further, the growth opportunities, capacity additions, and major limitations faced by market players in the Curved Display Devices market are discussed.

Regional Overview

Our team of analysts at PMR, trace the major developments within the Curved Display Devices landscape in various geographies. The market share and value of each region are discussed in the report along with graphs, tables, and figures.

Competitive Outlook

This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments, mergers and acquisitions of leading companies operating in the Curved Display Devices market. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

The report offers crucial insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the global curved display devices market are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd., Acer Inc., Sony Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, HP, Panasonic Corporation, TCL Corporation, VU Technologies and many others.

Curved Display Devices market: Regional Overview

The demand for curved display devices has risen dramatically over the past 2 years globally. North America holds the largest share in the curved display devices market, due to technological advancements in electronics displays and the rising demand of OLED technology. Attributing to the high adoption of smart TVs, Europe is expected to hold a high market share in the curved display devices market in the near future. Asia Pacific is fastest growing market for curved display devices, due to the use of pixelight high dynamic range technology in smart TVs and monitors. Sturdy economic progress is driving the growth of the curved display devices market in the MEA region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Curved Display Devices market Segments

Market Dynamics of Curved Display Devices market

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Value Chain of Curved Display Devices market

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for the curved display devices market includes the development of these systems in the following regions:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation of Curved Display Devices market

Recent industry trends and developments in Curved Display Devices market

Competitive landscape of Curved Display Devices market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

