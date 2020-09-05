Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market to Observe Strong Development by 2017 to 2022

Study on the Global Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market

The market study on the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market published by Fact.MR highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market by taking into account historical data for the period between 20XX-20XX and considering 20XX-20XX as the forecast period.

The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.

Segmentation of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market

The analysts have segmented the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market into various sections to offer a microscopic understanding of the market. The different segments studied in the report include:

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Global Automotive Exterior Lighting Market

The automotive lighting industry has been observing significantly growing interest of a number of players in high performance and superior design capabilities of automotive exterior LED lighting systems. This trend is expected to empower the automotive exterior LED lighting market supply chain with new companies that have exclusive expertise in the various aspects of automotive exterior LED lighting technology.

Philips, through the Vision LED series, became the first company to introduce the street-legal automotive exterior LED lighting system. While this automotive exterior LED lighting is supposedly the direct replacement for conventional incandescent bulbs, it is prominently designed for headlights with a high ambient and safety quotient. Audi, one of the leading innovators in the automotive lighting technology and design space, has recently extended the R&D repertoire to include Matrix LED and OLED lighting systems. Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd. recently developed the LED Compact Bi-function that includes one LED light source switching intermittently between low beam and high beam. Valeo SA offers a complete range of intelligent automotive exterior LED lighting architecture that also covers cameras, control units, sensors, and embedded software, besides headlamps.

Apart from the aforementioned companies, this report on the global automotive exterior LED lighting market provides strategic insights on other leading participants in the automotive exterior LED lighting market landscape. Some of the profiled players include Osram Licht AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH, Lumax Industries Ltd, Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems Co., Ltd., and Imasen Electric Industrial Co., Ltd.

With an objective to provide light based assistance to drivers, Osram has proposed a conceptual futuristic automotive exterior LED lighting system – Oslon Boost HX. This revolutionary lighting system is supposed to perform the function similar to that of a projector, and would help drivers negotiate the road works, on-road hazards, or icy patches with more safety. The single LED used in this system is claimed to deliver more than 1,400lm, which would help the company become the first innovator to efficiently break in to the growing trend of special user experience. On the other hand, Osram Opto Semiconductors has introduced Infrared (IR) LEDs, i.e. IREDs to their automotive exterior LED lighting portfolio. Typical exterior applications are likely to include pedestrian detection, even night vision, and lane departure detection.

About the Report on Global Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market

The global automotive exterior LED lighting market report thoroughly evaluates the current and prospective scenario of the global market for automotive exterior LED lighting, considering 2017-2022 as the assessment period. Although the automotive exterior LED lighting market has been projected to see poor overall growth over the next few years, the global revenue is likely to exceed the value of US$ 1.2 Bn towards the end of 2022.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

Country-wise assessment of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market

Underlying opportunities for emerging players in the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments and sub-segments of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a clear understanding of the various companies in the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market

Key strategies, product line, and market position of the established players in the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market

The report aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market:

Which product is expected to witness the highest adoption rate across various geographies? What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players in the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market? What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market? Who are the leading companies operating in the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market? What are the marketing strategies adopted by key players to improve their sales and standing in the market?

